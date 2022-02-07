New Jersey governor sets timeline for the end of school mask mandates

NewJersey Governor Phil Murphy. Source - © New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy, a Democrat who has imposed some of the nation’s most stringent pandemic-related mandates, will no longer require students and school employees to wear masks, signaling a deliberate shift toward treating the coronavirus as a part of daily life.

The governor, who is vice-chairman of the National Governors Association, said on Sunday that he would officially announce the elimination of the mandate on Monday afternoon, reports the New York Times.

The new policy will take effect the second week of March, two years after New York and New Jersey became early epicenters of a virus that has since mutated and resurged, killing more than 900,000 people nationwide.

One week ago, Murphy signaled that his state will need to “learn how to live” with the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re not going to manage this to zero. We have to learn how to live with this,” Murphy said of the pandemic on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

According to local news outlet NJ.com, 102,237 students and 28,583 school staff members have been infected this school year through the week ending Jan. 30.

The move follows a decision last month by the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, to rescind his state’s school mask mandate. The Democratic governors of New York and Connecticut also said last week that they were re-evaluating school mask mandates that are soon set to expire.

In a similar move, Delaware Governor John Carney announced that the state’s universal indoor mask mandate will end on February 11 and that school mask mandates will expire on March 31, according to CNN.

“We’re in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Carney said.

“I want to be clear about this point — COVID is still circulating in our communities. And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations,” he added. “But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe.”

Murphy’s reported decision also comes at a time when pandemic fatigue is high among the U.S. population. A recent poll by Monmouth University found that a large majority of Americans, 70 percent, agreed that “it’s time we accept that Covid is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives.”