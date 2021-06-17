New fraud warning issued ahead of Prime Day 2021

Europe's competition chief Margrethe Vestager has accused Luxembourg of an illegal deal with Amazon to pay less tax than other businesses - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. FALLON

Bolster, a deep learning-powered fraud prevention platform, has unveiled new research into this year’s Amazon Prime Day scams. The information presented includes images of existing fraudulent Amazon websites that trick consumers into purchasing products that will never arrive.

So far, Bolster researchers have observed Amazon scams are up seven-fold compared to the level in 2020, and these fraudulent events are continuing to grow in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day.

For Digital Journal readers wishing to view an analysis of a fake Amazon marketplace site, a more detailed explanation can be found here.

As well as websites, there are other forms of Amazon associated risks. Some consumers, for instance, have reported receiving a phone call which informs them they have been charged a sum out of their Amazon account.

Other scammers are targeting users of the popular platform through email in a series of phishing scams. Attempting to entice people into joining a fake site.

Looking at the months of January through May, 2021, the research finds there were 394 phishing and scam sites in 2020. For the same period in 2021, there were 2,805 in 2021.

Taking a specific month, in August 2020, there was a 110 percent increase in the number of new phishing and scam sites created, and September 2020 saw a 153 percent increase. There are concerns that the equivalent time periods in 2021 will see an escalation of these dubious and dangerous activities.

By October 2020 there were 1,606 new Amazon phishing and scam sites created, which was nearly 16 times the average volume. The essential message is: Consumer beware.

In addition and in response to these disturbing findings, Bolster have outlined some important tips and tricks for how consumers can protect themselves from fraudsters when shopping for Prime Day deals.

Advice is also available from Amazon. For example, the U.K. website states:

“Links to legitimate Amazon websites start with https://www.amazon.co.uk or the equivalent if you’re visiting an international Amazon site (e.g. https://www.amazon.fr if viewing the French site).”

Along with other, similar advice elated other types of fraud and scamming activities. It always remains good advice to verify directly with Amazon by logging into your official account and contacting customer support.