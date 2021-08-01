New evidence on the health benefits of dark chocolate

Connect with us

Dark chocolate is made with very little sugar and milk, with mostly natural cocoa. The closer it is to its original unprocessed state the better, when it comes to health benefits.

Dark chocolate is considered more healthy than other types of chocolate to which milk and larger amounts of sugar may be added, such as milk chocolate. Image by Simon A. Eugster
Can chocolate be beneficial for you? With July 2021 having been the month during which World Chocolate Day takes place, the drift into August still presents a time to appreciate and indulge in this centuries old sweet treat.

At many times of the year, people try to avoid a frequent intake of chocolate for fear of weight gain, excess sugar and other health concerns. Even when chocolate is indulged, many feel guilty for enjoying chocolate on a regular basis.

However, occasional bites of chocolate is not necessarily a problem and it is important to note that some forms of chocolate, dark in particular, have some health and wellness benefits. The time of day that chocolate is consumed has been found to be a key factor in relation to weight gain. For instance, a high intake of chocolate during the morning hours could help to burn fat and reduce blood glucose levels.

The health aspects of chocolate are picked up by Dr. Teralyn Sell, who is a brain health expert. Sell highlights the wonderful and surprising benefits that dark chocolate has on the brain and on mental health:

She tells Digital Journal: “Dark chocolate not only has some pretty interesting health benefits, but can also help improve mental well-being.”.

Looking at the nutrients pacifically, Sell explains: “Dark chocolate is nutrient rich in magnesium, zinc and iron all of which are important nutrient cofactors in brain health and the production of dopamine and serotonin.”

In relation to this, researchers have examined the available literature for the effects of acute and chronic administration of cocoa flavanols on different cognitive domains. It turns out that cognitive performance can be improved by a daily intake of cocoa flavanols.

Furthermore, says Sell: “Magnesium is also a natural relaxer. It has also been shown to help reduce restless leg syndrome which can impair sleep.”

Another health area that Sell calls out is with the immune system. Here she explains: “Dark chocolate is also a powerful antioxidant which can help lower oxidative stress which is beneficial for a healthy aging process and to help mitigate health related issues.”

Furthermore the flavonoids within dark chocolate may have a protective effect against stroke, although this is the subject of further research.

Additionally, scientists have reported that certain bacteria in the stomach gobble the chocolate and ferment it into anti-inflammatory compounds that are good for the heart. This forms part of wider research into the human microbiome. This happens because dark chocolate helps restore flexibility to arteries while also preventing white blood cells from sticking to the walls of blood vessels. Both arterial stiffness and white blood cell adhesion are known factors that play a significant role in atherosclerosis.

She concludes her assessment by noting: “Dark chocolate can help lead the way to reduce inflammation. Inflammation has been implicated in many disease processes as well as mental health issues.”

