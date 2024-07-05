New and crucial role discovered for a protein in the body’s immunity against cancer

Thousands of lives could be saved as Japan begins to actively promote the HPV vaccine -- which can prevent cervical cancer -- after a decade of misinformation and weak policy left inoculation rates dismally low, advocates say - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI

Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland have shown how a new function for an existing protein can help in the fight against cancer. The researchers discovered that TIMP-1, a protein traditionally known to prevent damage to the body’s cells and tissues, plays a critical role in the immune system’s defence against cancer.

Immunotherapy use the body’s own immune system to fight cancer. This works by helping the immune system recognise and attack cancer cells.

The findings of the study, found using the ‘reverse translational method’, could improve the effectiveness of current cancer immunotherapies. The research used samples from the Finnish Auria Biobank for clinical-oriented discoveries.

TIMP-1 metallopeptidase inhibitor protein is produced by dendritic cells, which are responsible for initiating immune responses and boosting the immune system’s ability to recognise and destroy cancer cells. The protein enhances antitumor immunity through self-stimulation and by activating surrounding immune cells.

The approach began with real-world data from patient samples, and these were used to guide focused laboratory studies. This approach is said to enhance the likelihood of success when applied to patients.

The study showed how increasing TIMP-1 expression or targeting its negative regulators in tumours with deficient immune responses, could potentially improve the effectiveness of current cancer immunotherapies.

This means that for patients deficient in TIMP-1 expression, the discovery may help to create new rational therapeutic innovations.

The new findings also appear relevant for fighting infections by viruses and bacteria, since the process is part of a universal mechanism that fights microorganisms and cancer in a similar fashion.

The findings have been published in the journal Genes & Immunity. The paper is titled “TIMP-1 is an activator of MHC-I expression in myeloid dendritic cells with implications for tumor immunogenicity”.