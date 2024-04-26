Navigating beauty and reality: Fulcrum Aesthetics’ ethical approach to cosmetic surgery

Photo courtesy of Fulcrum Aesthetics

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In a world where beauty standards are increasingly influenced by social media and digital interactions, body dysmorphia — a mental health condition marked by an obsessive focus on perceived physical flaws — is becoming more prevalent. This condition affects around 200,000 Americans annually, presenting not only a psychological challenge but also a moral one for cosmetic surgery practitioners.

Dr. David Hill, a renowned plastic surgeon and co-founder of Fulcrum Aesthetics in Chicago, understands these challenges intimately. He emphasizes the importance of ethical practice in the face of rising demands for cosmetic enhancements fueled by unrealistic beauty standards. “In this profession, we sometimes meet patients whose expectations aren’t just high — they’re unattainable. It’s crucial to recognize when to say no,” Dr. Hill explains.

The impact of social media on body image is profound. A 2023 study in the medical journal Clinics in Dermatology highlighted how constant exposure to idealized images can skew perception and increase dissatisfaction with one’s own body. The study underscores the societal shift in beauty perceptions, accelerated by digital platforms where users frequently scrutinize their virtual appearances.

Celebrity disclosures, like Megan Fox’s open discussion of her struggles with body dysmorphia, help destigmatize the condition and encourage others to seek help. Fulcrum Aesthetics supports this movement by implementing rigorous screening processes to identify potential psychological issues before any procedures. Brittony Croasdell, Nurse Practitioner and Fulcrum co-founder, notes, “We often encounter more cases of body dysmorphia than some psychiatric practices. It’s essential to guide these patients towards the right support.”

Dr. Hill is candid about the responsibilities that come with his role: “If I sense that a patient’s expectations from surgery are unrealistic, I’m upfront about not being the right surgeon for them. It’s about more than just aesthetics; it’s about mental health.”

At Fulcrum Aesthetics, every procedure, whether surgical or non-surgical, is conducted with the highest ethical standards. The clinic’s approach is not just about enhancing beauty but also about fostering a healthy self-image and educating patients on realistic outcomes.

Through their commitment to ethical practice and patient education, Dr. Hill and his team at Fulcrum Aesthetics are setting a standard in cosmetic surgery, ensuring that each patient receives care that respects both their physical and psychological well-being.