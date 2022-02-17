Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

My Pillow Guy plans to drop 10,000 pillows over Canada after getting stopped at border

Lindell is a very vocal, staunch supporter of Trump, and a willing mouthpiece for perpetrating the former president’s lies.

Published

Mike Lindell speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Credit - Gage Skidmore. CC SA 2.0.
Mike Lindell speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Credit - Gage Skidmore. CC SA 2.0.

It’s bad enough that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been terminated as a client by his financial institution, Minnesota Bank & Trust who describe him as a “reputation risk,” but after his latest escapade on Tuesday night, at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing into Canada, there is good reason to question his sanity.

Lindell is a very vocal, staunch supporter of Donald Trump, and a willing mouthpiece for perpetrating the former president’s lies and misinformation over the 2020 election.

The incident on Tuesday night actually began with an announcement over the weekend. “All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada,” MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell declared on Twitter on Saturday, relaying his plans to try to get his company’s wares through to those protesting anti-vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions. 

However, according to the National Post, a senior government source said that Lindell, as well as an accompanying videographer, were intercepted at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing on Tuesday evening as they were en-route to Ottawa to distribute “pillows and Bibles” to convoy protestors.

It seems that Lindell wasn’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and didn’t have a required negative PCR test.

Lindell has denied to the CBC that he was turned away at the border; the Canada Border Services Agency wouldn’t confirm or deny the report, citing privacy issues.

“What I can tell you is that all travelers seeking entry to Canada are subject to strict screening measures” on COVID-19, and that “all foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, must meet all entry requirements,” a CBSA spokesman tells the National Post.

The same government source tells the paper that a MyPillow truck filled with “10,000 pillows,” including “Bible pillows” for kids, tried to get into Windsor, Ont., via the Ambassador Bridge on Tuesday, but it was stymied by the fact that the truck driver also didn’t have a valid PCR test.

Lindell, apparently wanting to make surer he talked to as many news outlets as he could, told Business Insider that his shipment of pillows had been slightly delayed as MyPillow waited for the right permit to enter Canada, but that he hoped the delivery would make it into Canada sometime on Thursday.

In the meantime, on Wednesday, Lindell told the Daily Beast something totally different – He plans to have a helicopter drop pillows into Canada using “little parachutes,” though he wouldn’t say where the drop would happen. 

As the National Post points out, Why does MyPillow have 10,000 pillows hanging around? Lindell must have paid his workers’ overtime because they didn’t make all 10,000 pillows in the past week; and secondly, there aren’t nearly that many protesters in Ottawa who would be there to receive them. 

In this article:Freedom Convoy protest, Helicopter drop of pillows, Mike Lindell, MyPillow, Not fully vaccinated, ottawa, Stopped at border, Truck with 10K pillows
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown

World

Op-Ed: Australia vs the fire ants – Too little money, too little action

Fire ants aren’t famous for their negotyiation skills.

21 hours ago
Wildlife defenders are seen on patrol at Mexico's El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary Wildlife defenders are seen on patrol at Mexico's El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary

World

‘I’ll kill you!’: Mexico’s nature defenders put lives on line

Despite the dangers of standing up to illegal loggers, fellow conservationists continue to work guarding the El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary.

15 hours ago
San Francisco declares downtown emergency over drug deaths San Francisco declares downtown emergency over drug deaths

Life

Overdose deaths in U.S. hit a record high in 2021, killing over 100,000 people

Drug overdose deaths have doubled over the past six years amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a continued rise in the use of fentanyl.

15 hours ago
It's understood that the queen was feeling slightly stiff when she met two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence It's understood that the queen was feeling slightly stiff when she met two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence

Life

‘I can’t move’: Queen Elizabeth complains of stiffness during engagement

Queen Elizabeth II complained Wednesday about mobility issues, as she carried out her in-person official engagements.

8 hours ago