Mr. Black’s enigmatic truck messages spark curiosity in major cities

Mysterious trucks displaying cryptic images have appeared in Washington D.C., Boston, and New York City, capturing public attention. These visuals, created by the elusive artist Mr. Black, feature a skeleton with varying eye colors, crying tears alongside a black bird. The prominent message “24 Days Left” appears on each, alongside a QR code and Mr. Black’s signature. Another image depicts the skeleton dressed in papal attire, with the text “Prophetia Vera,” which translates to “True Prophecy” in Latin.

The QR code directs to Mr Black’s X profile. Little has been posted other than a few cryptic messages and a website featuring a 40 day countdown to June 24, 2024. The countdown is currently at 19 days and 22 hours at time of this writing.

These images raise numerous questions:

Firstly, and most importantly,

Who is Mr. Black?

What message is Mr. Black conveying?

What does the countdown signify?

What is the symbolism behind the crying skeleton and the birds?

Public reaction has been a mix of intrigue and confusion, with many speculating about the potential meaning and upcoming event hinted at by the countdown. Why has Mr. Black chosen these specific cities? What does the countdown lead to, and why the shift from a pigeon to a raven?

As the countdown continues, passerby are eager to uncover the true meaning behind Mr. Black’s messages. One thing is clear: Mr. Black’s work continues to provoke thought and curiosity across multiple major cities.