More active hobbies are dominating pandemic era Internet searches

Roller-skating are some of the more popular hobbies being Googled by British people.

Man performing sport climbing under overhang. — Photo by Chris. (CC BY 2.0)
New research by the company Magazine.co.uk has revealed the most popular activities that people in the U.K. are electing to undertake in order to stay healthy, which represents a shift that has taken place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This applies to those residing across the UK and it is based on Google Searches. The data was provided to Digital Journal for review.

These activities are mainly hobbies, with some regarded more as  ‘interests’ (generally if the activity requires participation it is a hobby; whereas seeking to learn more about a subject is more often classed as an ‘interest’).

Some of the activities include:

  • Rock Climbing: Rock climbing is one of the most popular activities in the UK with a 55 percent growth of interest since the pandemic.
  • Roller Skating: Roller skating has also seen a 55 percent growth.
  • SUP: Standup paddleboarding has become one of the most popular aquatic activities with a 45 percent increase over the past two years.

Other hobbies that involve an outdoor pursuit have also climbed. For instance, kayaking took a massive hit with searches down 123 percent since 2019.

These examples are just a few of many newly sought interests. Since 2019 there has been a 48 percent surge in Google searches for “hobbies”, to over 1.2 million searches per month in 2022

In terms of less active hobbies, interest in trainspotting has surged 33 percent since the pandemic.

The overall list of ‘trending’ hobbies is:

RankHobbyMSV  March 2019-Feb 2020MSV  Jan 2021 – Dec 2021% change in monthly search volume pre-pandemic vs. now
  1Rock Climbing181004050055%
=1Roller Skating405009050055%
=1Gardening6050013500055%
  2SUP121002220045%
=2Angling5400990045%
=2Golf11000020100045%
=2Pottery222004050045%
  3Cross Stitch148002220033%
=3Open water swimming4400660033%
=3Patchwork5400810033%
=3Sculpturing181002710033%
=3Singing605009050033%
=3Gaming331004950033%
=3Trainspotting495007400033%
=3Baking271004050033%
=3Canoeing271004050033%
=3Fishing271004050033%
  4Amateur Photography1900240021%
=5Painting11000013500019%
=5Resistance training6600810019%
=5Rowing6600810019%

Despite these shifts in search popularity, more established hobbies remain in the top 10. The most popular hobby among U.K. subjects is drawing with an average of 246,000 Google searches per month, followed by golf with 201,000 searches.

Reading, DIY, gardening and painting also appeared in the most searched hobbies in the UK. The top hobbies, based on Internet activity, are:

RANKHobbyMSV Jan 2021-Dec 2021
  1Drawing246000
  2Golf201000
  3Reading books165000
=3DIY165000
=3Kayaking165000
=3Tennis165000
  4Gardening135000
=4Painting135000
  5Guitar90500
=5Roller Skating90500
=5Running90500
=5Singing90500
=5Sketching90500

There are some regional differences which become apparent when data relating to the twenty most populous cites is factored in. While drawing still dominates, topping searches in nine out of the 20 cities analysed, there are some areas where golf is top (in seven cities). The favoured pastime among Londoners is kayaking, despite the city not being situated on the coast. Golf was preferred by Scottish cities Edinburgh and Glasgow.

