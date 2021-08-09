Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Moda Minx: The fashion world’s most glamorous new trend

Known in the U.K. as one of the industry leading swimwear brands for women, Moda Minx is easily recognized for their ornate designs and beautiful embellishments.

Published

Known in the U.K. as one of the industry leading swimwear brands for women, Moda Minx is easily recognized for their ornate designs and beautiful embellishments.
Known in the U.K. as one of the industry leading swimwear brands for women, Moda Minx is easily recognized for their ornate designs and beautiful embellishments. - Photo courtesy Moda Minx / Thomas Herd
Known in the U.K. as one of the industry leading swimwear brands for women, Moda Minx is easily recognized for their ornate designs and beautiful embellishments. - Photo courtesy Moda Minx / Thomas Herd

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

With summer in full swing, the world is finally able to indulge in beach holidays and pool parties. For those who perhaps missed out on bikini season last year in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, if you’re looking for some new, flashy swimwear that’s bound to make a statement, Moda Minx is the perfect choice.

Known in the U.K. as one of the industry leading swimwear brands for women, Moda Minx is easily recognized for its ornate designs and beautiful embellishments. While the swimwear market is far and wide with endless choices, Moda Minx is easily distinguished with designs and styles that are exclusive to the brand. 

Unlike many other brands, what sets Moda Minx apart from the rest is in how they manage to provide a thoughtfully curated full look from head to toe—not just a swimsuit.

With accessories like matching headbands and wraps as well as cover ups and sarongs, the brand thinks beyond the concept of swimwear with ensembles that make a statement.

Known for accessorizing their suits with jewels, gems, draping chains and bright colored fabrics and patterns, Moda Minx redefines basic swimwear with bikinis that shine. Some of their most-loved designs are their Bora Bora bikini comes in various colors and features gem accents on the hips and shoulder straps as well as their pink bikinis from their latest launch, the paisley bikini and candy pink bikini sets. 

Catering to the ultimate glam girls of the fashion world, the brand has recently branched out with a new loungewear and sleepwear line, flirty dresses and co-ords that make for the perfect date night outfit. With their designs available for sale via their website, Moda Minx is additionally known as a popular brand on prominent e-commerce retailer ASOS.

For more information on Moda Minx and to check out their latest designs, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

In this article:Summer, Swimsuits, Swimwear, Travel, Vacations
Written By

I am the Founder and CEO of one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies globally, T1 Advertising (www.t1advertising.com), Forbes Magazine Digital Marketing Columnist and Business Council Member (www.forbes.com), and a shareholder in the magazine of L’Officiel USA Magazine (www.lofficielusa.com).

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

17 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Unbelievable and out of control — US COVID reported infections over 100K per day

Millions of Americans, more or less 50% of the population, haven’t been vaccinated. Roughly 2,000 per week are dying, mainly from the Delta strain

20 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: War with China inevitable, say the experts, but it could be fatal for China

A real war with China would disrupt just about all human activities, almost instantly. This isn’t 1914 or 1939. Distance doesn’t matter in a...

19 hours ago

World

'Most challenging' Tokyo Olympics declared closed

The Tokyo 2020 Games were declared closed on Sunday by IOC chief Thomas Bach, who said it had been the "most challenging Olympic journey."

24 hours ago