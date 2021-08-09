Moda Minx: The fashion world’s most glamorous new trend

Known in the U.K. as one of the industry leading swimwear brands for women, Moda Minx is easily recognized for their ornate designs and beautiful embellishments. - Photo courtesy Moda Minx / Thomas Herd

With summer in full swing, the world is finally able to indulge in beach holidays and pool parties. For those who perhaps missed out on bikini season last year in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, if you’re looking for some new, flashy swimwear that’s bound to make a statement, Moda Minx is the perfect choice.

Known in the U.K. as one of the industry leading swimwear brands for women, Moda Minx is easily recognized for its ornate designs and beautiful embellishments. While the swimwear market is far and wide with endless choices, Moda Minx is easily distinguished with designs and styles that are exclusive to the brand.

Unlike many other brands, what sets Moda Minx apart from the rest is in how they manage to provide a thoughtfully curated full look from head to toe—not just a swimsuit.

With accessories like matching headbands and wraps as well as cover ups and sarongs, the brand thinks beyond the concept of swimwear with ensembles that make a statement.

Known for accessorizing their suits with jewels, gems, draping chains and bright colored fabrics and patterns, Moda Minx redefines basic swimwear with bikinis that shine. Some of their most-loved designs are their Bora Bora bikini comes in various colors and features gem accents on the hips and shoulder straps as well as their pink bikinis from their latest launch, the paisley bikini and candy pink bikini sets.

Catering to the ultimate glam girls of the fashion world, the brand has recently branched out with a new loungewear and sleepwear line, flirty dresses and co-ords that make for the perfect date night outfit. With their designs available for sale via their website, Moda Minx is additionally known as a popular brand on prominent e-commerce retailer ASOS.

For more information on Moda Minx and to check out their latest designs, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.