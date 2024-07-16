After decades of war, motorists are taking advantage of newfound security to pit their souped-up cars against each other in races, or show off drifting skills - Copyright AFP/File Daniel LEAL

Michaelis dictionary has redefined the meaning of the word “pilota”, in a move intended to help to empower women. This change was ‘driven’ by Mitsubishi, an initiative triggered by the motor giant’s base of operations in Brazil. This historic initiative has redefined the feminine noun and, and the same time, strengthens women’s presence in motorsports.

Mitsubishi Motors carried out a transformative action beyond the racetracks. In an impactful campaign, the brand managed to change the meaning of the word ‘pilota’ in the Michaelis dictionary.

Campaign

In Brazil, masculine words end with the vowel O, while feminine words end with the vowel A. Previously, ‘pilota’ was associated with “defeat” and “loss.” Now, ‘pilota’ is a symbol of leadership and female empowerment. This initiative mobilized thousands on social media, reinforcing the importance of gender equality.

The campaign, created by the Tech & Soul agency, was widely publicized on social media, receiving massive support. The hashtag #NovaPilota went viral, showing that society is ready to embrace gender equality and inclusion. This digital mobilization not only promoted the campaign but also brought to light the discussion about the importance of revising and updating word meanings to reflect a fairer society.

Change in meaning

Now, ‘pilota’ refers to women who drive vehicles in automotive competitions, pilot aircraft or boats, and lead in various fields. This change is not just semantic but represents a significant advancement in the fight for gender equality in motorsports.

The change in the meaning of ‘pilota’ could be just the beginning of a larger movement to ensure that women have the same opportunities and recognition as men in the sport.

Significance of the change

The change in the Michaelis dictionary is more than a symbolic victory; it is a recognition of the importance of representation. When words reflect reality in a fair and equal manner, they help shape perceptions and inspire social change. By redefining ‘pilota,’ Mitsubishi Motors highlights the competence and value of women who challenge stigmas in a traditionally male-dominated environment.

Michaelis is a brand of dictionaries of the Portuguese language published in Brazil by Melhoramentos.

The redefinition of ‘pilota’ by the Michaelis dictionary has a profound impact on Brazilian motorsports. The sport, long dominated by men, is now making more room for women to showcase their talent and competence. By promoting this change, Mitsubishi Motors is helping to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all motorsport enthusiasts, regardless of gender.

Why Mitsubishi? Mitsubishi Motors is a supporter of female participation in Brazilian motorsports. The brand promotes the inclusion of women in various roles within racing teams. The 2024 season of the Mitsubishi Cup, the largest cross-country speed rally in the country, features an all-female team, showcasing the brand’s commitment to diversity.