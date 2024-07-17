Mingzhi Cai’s scientific approach to design wins multiple international awards

Photo courtesy of Mingzhi Cai

When it comes to design, people often associate it with self-expression and creativity. However, designers with a science background can also make a significant impact. Mingzhi Cai, a designer in the fintech sector in New York City, exemplifies this. Collaborating with business professionals and data scientists, she leverages her scientific background to stand out in design. Her proficiency in math and statistics enables her to create intuitive graphs and pinpoint key use cases that capture users’ attention. Additionally, her ability to quickly learn complicated financial terms and practices allows her to design experiences that simplify complexity, making her a unique designer.

Mingzhi blends the logical and expressive sides of her mind in her design career, thanks to her background in science and passion for math and statistics. With years of practice in product design, she found her niche in designing data-heavy products. Her literacy in both analytical and creative realms helps her create accurate data displays with high aesthetic appeal.

One of Mingzhi’s notable contributions is the Advanced Data Visualization chart library, which redefines financial data presentation by addressing its complexities and reducing user cognitive load. Currently, Mingzhi builds data-heavy financial products at one of the leading payment solution giants, where designing effective financial data displays is a significant part of her daily work. The library is built with adaptability and user focus in mind, streamlining the creation of data visualizations and dashboards. It also provides guidance for beginners on how to structure a chart from scratch.

Advanced Data Visualization offers a premium library, allowing designers to assemble charts and dashboards swiftly, providing various chart types with adaptive color palettes and flexible elements. It seamlessly merges design consistency with ease of use. Reflecting on the design process of Advanced Data Visualization, Mingzhi emphasizes the importance of balancing generalization and customization. On the one hand, it’s important to provide a library with a comprehensive set of common charts; on the other, it’s crucial to allow users to adjust granular visual elements for their specific display purposes. This goes beyond merely creating a graph or selecting colors; it involves telling a story that precisely represents the situations behind the data and resonates with the audience, helping them find the most important information.

The library has filled a crucial gap in the tech industry by providing customizable charts that enhance communication among designers, analysts, and engineers. Beyond just a design tool, it converts raw data into clear and intuitive visuals, enabling designers to transform complex information into easily understandable narratives.

Mingzhi published this library on Figma Community, where designers can directly download and use it. Since its release, the library has earned thousands of downloads and widespread acclaim for its intuitive design and user-focused approach. Enthusiastic comments from users of this library include, “Really awesome. First responsive and sophisticated Data Viz kit.” “The level of detail you put there is praiseworthy.” “Very beautiful and well-designed charts.” Continuous iterations are enabled by direct feedback from the audience.

This project’s detail-oriented, user-centric design solutions naturally caught international recognition, including accolades from the iF Design Award and the A’ Design Award. These honors highlight the library’s excellence and innovation in the fields of experience design and data visualization. Mingzhi attributes the success to the project’s practical nature: “It’s not merely a concept; it’s launched as an actual tool that helps other designers get the groundwork done more easily and thus focus more on the design part. Besides, they can learn more about data visualization.”

Reflecting on her journey, Mingzhi shares that most people think design is all about creativity. She used to believe she wasn’t as imaginative as other designers she looked up to, but over time found the right vertical for herself that matched her logical and systematic approach to design. According to Mingzhi, “Design can also break down to evidence-based problem-solving and communication. Working in the real world and facing numerous constraints, designers are essentially dancing in fetters while trying to put together the right pieces of the puzzle.”

Mingzhi Cai’s scientific approach to design, combined with her dedication to excellence and innovation, has earned her numerous accolades and set a new standard in the industry. Her work inspires designers everywhere, proving that a strong foundation in science can be a powerful asset in the world of design. As she continues to break new ground and share her expertise, Mingzhi’s influence on the design world will surely grow, shaping the future of data visualization and user experience for years to come.