Michael Wolk talks about his immersive cyber novel DevilsGame

Michael Wolk. Photo Courtesy of Michael Wolk.

Michael Wolk chatted about DevilsGame, his new interactive cyber novel, and being a part of the digital age.

Origin of DevilsGame

On the origin of DevilsGame, he said, “Thematically, I have been amazed by the power and potency of our smartphones, and I began to think: what if a virus was to break our iPhone and Androids – and worse, what if the virus also tapped the incredible amount of personal and financial information that our phones contain or link to?”

“In terms of its unique ‘Cyber Fiction’ format, DevilsGame was inspired by my observation that we seem to be reading our phones more than we are reading books,” he said.

“I realized that phone-reading has a huge advantage over book-reading: it allows for hyperlinks that can expand on the text, adding context and depth to our understanding. I wanted to write a book that leaned into this advantage,” he explained.

“Thus, DevilsGame came into being: a story about our smartphones going haywire, told on your smartphone — and the story unfolds through your exploration of the contents of the hero’s smartphone. Form meets function,” he added.

Favorite part of the experience

On his favorite part of DevilsGame, he said, “I like the way that DevilsGame links to websites that are either curated or specifically created to expand the world of the story. It makes the story much more than just the text of the book.”

“I really like that by mixing real news sites with fictional sites created for DevilsGame, the novel parallels and parodies the way we experience crises these days,” he said.

“Often when we follow a story, we bounce from news sites to social media sites, and as we bounce, we may have crossed the line between reality and fiction without even noticing,” he added.

Daily inspirations as an author

On his daily inspirations as an author, he said, “What inspires me is the channel of funneling my thoughts, feelings and observations into a story that moves people to reflect on their own lives and perhaps even in some small way change things. That’s what keeps me pouring fresh cups of coffee every day!”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “It feels confusing and threatening to be part of the digital age. Which is why I wrote DevilsGame! It is also a privilege and a power to be part of the digital age: DevilsGame is a purely ‘digital’ novel – it doesn’t even exist outside the digital realm!”

“There are no print bound copies. The book is on your phone or laptop and in the ether,” he added.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I plan to write more Cyber Fiction! I think the format has so much to offer.”

“By creating a story that not only exists on the (digital) page but also incorporates several websites either curated or created to expand the story, Cyber Fiction allows the writer a far vaster canvas to tell their story,” he said.

Advice for young and aspiring authors

For young and emerging authors, Wolk said, “The most important thing of all is write! You just have to keep putting those words on paper! As you write, you’ll find that your own words will help pull you and your story forward.”

“Please don’t worry about getting it ‘perfect’ or even good the first time,” he said. The words you cross out or change are just as vital as the words you keep: allow yourself to just keep putting those words on paper! The words you keep will become the building blocks of your story.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “The biggest success is the transmission of your truth to others, so that they recognize that truth and may even take it as their own.”

Closing thoughts on DevilsGame

For fans, he remarked, I hope that DevilsGame will make us aware of how our phones own us as much as we own our phones!”

“They are computer powerhouses holding immense amounts of personal information that must be protected. Transmitted to the wrong hands it can be used to confound, steal and destroy,” he elaborated.

“I hope DevilsGame will make us skeptical of what we read on our screens, where reality is highly malleable – or not reality at all,” he added.

To learn more about DevilsGame, check out its official website.