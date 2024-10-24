Michael Mezzatesta talks about the importance of climate change

Michael Mezz. Photo Courtesy of Michael Mezz.

Michael Mezzatesta discussed the significance of climate change, and he shared his future plans and influences as a climate change activist.

Why is climate change so important to you?

I’ve always felt that climate change is the most pressing social problem of our generation, because the changing climate forces us to reconsider the core values that underpin modern society.

When taken seriously, “solving” climate change demands nothing less than restructuring our civilization – and rewriting the stories we tell ourselves about us and our future.

So, I’ve always been interested in climate change from a historical and anthropological perspective, but it became personal for me in 2020, when I made several solo camping/hiking trips to national parks in the USA – including Zion, Arches, Grand Tetons, and many others.

In particular, it was a long weekend camping by myself at Yellowstone National Park that left me in a state of unforgettable awe and respect for the wonders of the natural world.

That weekend I made a promise to myself to do my own small part in shifting human society toward a more sustainable relationship with nature.

As I studied climate change at its proposed solutions, I discovered that the vast majority of climate “solutions” do not actually address the root causes of the problem.

In my view, we will not solve the climate “problem” unless we address its actual cause: the culture of extraction and overconsumption that underpins modern society.

As long as our political and economic world order is premised on the myth that we can grow our economy infinitely on a finite planet, the trend toward ecological destruction will continue.

This is why we have failed to solve the crisis, despite several decades of technological progress and international diplomacy.

But it’s not just about consuming less! Climate change demands that we redefine our relationship to the natural world, yes – but it’s also an incredible opportunity to rethink our relationship with each other and with ourselves.

For example: Wouldn’t most of us benefit from a world with cleaner air, cleaner water, and a deeper connection to the land?

Why do we cling so tightly to the culture of extraction and competition and whom does this culture really serve? What would it feel like to release ourselves from these self-imposed economic structures, and how would that feel? I bet it would feel awesome.

So, I believe a better society is on the horizon, and solving climate change can be a step on that path.

What motivates you each day as an influencer and climate change activist?

Once I realized that centering the “real” solutions would require changing the current shape of the conversation around climate change, I decided to use my background in digital media to boost the signal on ideas that address systemic climate solutions and help people imagine better futures.

Within the year after my visit to Yellowstone, I made my first TikTok video.

What do your plans for the future include?

Three things: I am going to start using my platform to elevate important voices/perspectives in the field of helping imagine/build a better future.

The downside of modern social media is that it encourages us to center ourselves but intend to share my platform.

Practically speaking, this will take the form of a interview series distributed via podcast and social media channels. (This series is currently in development.)

The next step is moving from “content” to “community.” Educating people is certainly helpful, but I want to provide a pathway for audience members who want to go deeper into these topics, by giving folks a way for people to meet each other. Building those second-order community connections is key.

Finally, I intend to work with other activists and educators to build political power for this platform of ideas and solutions.

The ultimate goal is to translate this media project into a political force for good that has the ability to change people’s material conditions in the real world.

That will require working within the mechanisms of the political system.

What is your advice for people who wish to go into climate change activism?

Three things: Don’t forget to take care of yourself. Sometimes it will feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders, but we need you for the long haul! And life is beautiful, really – isn’t that why we’re fighting? So be sure to enjoy it, and take breaks when you need to.

Lean on your community. It’s so much easier to be a part of this movement when you realize that you’re not alone. There are millions of us who are fighting with you – so try to find some folks near you, and be friends!

Focus on the brighter future. We can get really caught up in the idea that we need to avoid disaster and reduce harm – and that’s all true – but there are some very exciting bits to this work as well.

If you can connect to a vision of a better future with all the things it could entail – clean water, clean air, more wildlife, better public transportation, more time for art and leisure – that will help you keep going… and it will make this whole movement a lot easier for other people to join.

Were there any moments in your career that helped define you?

Visiting several US national parks in 2020 was super important for me, especially the long weekend I spent alone in Yellowstone.

A few other moments worth mentioning: When one of my very first videos took off on TikTok – I believe it got at least 100,000 views – I realized there might be a real audience for these ideas… that early success encouraged me to spend more time on this work.

Another key moment was Fall of 2021, when I moved to Berlin for about half a year. Being there helped me think “outside the box” of the political situation in the USA, which I think had constrained my imagination up until that point.

Berlin is a city where people’s understanding of what’s “possible” has shifted drastically, at multiple moments, within the lifetimes of current residents – and the city’s architecture and culture reflect that sense of possibility. My own thinking took a great leap during that time.

It has also been really cool to see people that I deeply admire – academics, politicians, and activists – follow my social media accounts. It’s like, woah – these people with huge platforms are listening to my rants about the economy? How cool is that?

What is your definition of the word success? (My favorite question)

I will stop at nothing less than a just transition for the global economy.

In all seriousness, I think success means contributing toward that transition in some small but meaningful way.

Right now, that means giving people new information and ideas that can alter their view of the world. But I think there’s so much more to do – in terms of building community and building political power – and I really can’t wait!

What would you like to say to your fans and supporters?

From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for following along. I hope you’re excited to get more involved, because I’m working on ways to make that possible. Love you lots.

To learn more about Michael Mezzatesta, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.