Michael Galanos discusses helping charities with the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

Greek-Australian firefighter Michael Galanos. Photo Courtesy of the Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Greek-Australian firefighter Michael Galanos chatted about helping multiple charities with the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, and being a part of the digital age.

Aiding citizens and animals affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida

This year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is supporting American citizens and animals affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida. Through their partnership with Greater Good Charities, they are donating funds to provide immediate relief and aid to impacted communities.

This collaboration aims to deliver essential resources, such as food, shelter, and medical assistance, to those in need, helping families rebuild their lives after the devastation of the hurricane.

“The calendar is able to support soo many charities which is amazing (donated over $3 million over the last 30 years),” he said.

“Most recently, we donated to support the US clean up from Hurricane Helene,” he noted.

“This was particularly important to me as a firefighter, as a couple of years ago my state was devastated by bushfires, and during this time US citizens donated millions to support us. It’s time to show our support back to you,” he acknowledged.

2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

On being a part of the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, Galanos remarked, “It’s always an honor to be asked to be part of it. This was my second year, and I hope to be back again next year!”

Galanos on his firefighting experience

Regarding his firefighting experience, Galanos shared, “I have been a firefighter for 8 years. I love soo much about it, helping people, the huge adrenaline you get from the jobs, and working with my best mates!”

Daily motivations as a firefighter

On his daily motivations as a firefighter, he revealed, “What motivates me as a firefighter is the fact that we are there to help people who often can’t help themselves. It gives purpose to my job and purpose to my life.”

Galanos on his career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, he responded, “I wouldn’t say one particular moment, but after eight years of responding to emergency calls, it makes you realize how precious life is and how quick things can change. It’s crazy and scary mate!”

The digital age

On being a firefighter in the digital age, he stated, “I have just returned from Taiwan and was last year in Hong Kong for promotional tours for the firefighters calendar.”

“Overseas we are treated like rock stars. Before the digital age, I would no way have ever thought that as a firefighter I would be able to travel the world,” he exclaimed.

Advice for hopefuls in firefighting

For young and emerging firefighters, he said, “It’s a long career. Stay fit, stay healthy both physically and mentally. Ask for help if you need it.”

Galanos on his Greek heritage

Galanos addressed his Greek heritage. “I’m a duel citizen with Greek and Australian passports,” he said.

“My father was born in Kavala in the north, which is my favorite place on earth. I try and get back to Greece and Kavala most years. I was there in 2023 and will be back in 2025,” he elaborated.

“I didn’t think it was possible, but Greece keeps getting better and better. No place like it on earth, the food, the beaches, and the people; however, it was hot last year… really hot,” he added.

Success

On his definition of success, Galanos said, “Success means just to be happy; that’s success. If you’re happen, then that’s all that matters.”

Closing thoughts on the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

For fans and readers, he remarked about the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, “It’s the best calendar so far! The money goes to great causes and it will put a smile on your face.”

To learn more about the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, check out the official website, and follow its Instagram page.

For more information on Greek-Australian firefighter Michael Galanos, follow him on Instagram.