Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Mexico top court decriminalizes recreational marijuana use

Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized recreational marijuana use for adults, declaring its prohibition to be unconstitutional.

Published

Mexico's Supreme Court has decriminalized the recreational use of marijuana. — Photo: © AFP
Mexico's Supreme Court has decriminalized the recreational use of marijuana. — Photo: © AFP

Mexico’s Supreme Court on Monday decriminalized recreational marijuana use for adults, declaring its prohibition under the health law to be unconstitutional, after a legalization bill stalled in Congress.

“Today is a historic day for liberties,” court president Arturo Zaldivar said after the decision was approved by eight of the 11 judges.

The ruling comes after Congress failed to enact legislation legalizing recreational marijuana use by an April 30 deadline set by the country’s highest court.

The landmark bill was approved by the lower house in March but still needs final approval by the upper house, the Senate.

In April, the ruling majority in the Senate said it was considering postponing the final discussion of the law until September.

The legalization push is partly aimed at curbing drug-related violence that claims thousands of lives each year in the Latin American nation.

In this article:Decriminalization, Marijuana, Mexico, recreational marijuana

You may also like:

World

Florida death toll climbs to nine as rescuers race to find survivors

The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower has risen to nine, officials said Sunday, with more than 150 people still...

21 hours ago

Entertainment

'Godfather' of Tibetan rap spits karmic rhymes

In his tracksuit, silver chain and sparkling trainers, MC Tenzin would look like any other rapper if not for the backdrop of Himalayan peaks.

22 hours ago

Business

What happens if the US defaults on debt — Instant Depression or worse

The US debt limit has to be raised. There’s no real choice for anyone with a working brain cell. This isn’t about politics. It’s...

15 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Trump Organization may be under fatal legal charges this week

I’ve been watching Trump’s financial numbers for years. It’s been like watching a calculator which refuses to calculate.

17 hours ago