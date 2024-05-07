Mental health treatment is moving online and it’s for the better

Photo by Noesis﻿

As Mental Health Month approaches, concerns about America’s ability to effectively address mental health issues are in the spotlight. A recent poll revealed that 90% of Americans believe the nation is in the midst of a mental health crisis. Despite efforts to raise awareness during Mental Health Month, reports of depression, anxiety, and related disorders continue to rise, particularly in lower-income communities where treatment options are scarce.

Even as daily life in the U.S. returns to a semblance of normalcy post-pandemic, the lingering effects on mental health persist. The percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression has climbed from 36.4% to 41.5%. The pandemic’s stressors also led to a notable increase in substance use, with 15% of adults turning to or increasing substance use as a coping mechanism. Shockingly, overdose deaths also surged along with an increase in suicide rates among 15 to 24-year-olds.

While the long-term impact of these mental health challenges remains to be fully understood, the immediate repercussions persist. The country continues to grapple with a shortage of affordable treatment options, compounded by stigma, expensive treatment options, lack of awareness, and the general hassle of seeking help. Alarmingly, estimates put the number of adults with mental illness that received no treatment at over 27 million.

This situation has opened the door for a range of remote, hybrid, and now even AI-powered solutions to step in. One San Francisco-based company, Future Health, is focused on using digital solutions to improve access to mental health care. Future Health, known for its tech-focused ADHD treatment service Done, hopes it can address the gap in mental health care accessibility. “There is an urgent need for more personalized and accessible mental health treatment in the U.S.,” noted spokesperson Joanne Dai.

Through platforms like Done 2021 and its newest AI-powered therapy coach Olivia, Future Health is trying to bridge the gap in mental health treatment, especially for lower-income communities. According to Future Health, these digital solutions offer “greater accessibility, inclusivity, and personalization” compared to traditional consultations. This is largely achieved by digital solutions drawing on an extensive knowledge pool and research foundation, while accessibility is improved through an anytime, anywhere approach through online services.

While Future Health is one of the first digital mental health treatment providers to offer a fully AI-driven solution, other companies are also attracting attention in this space including Teledoc Health, BetterHelp Online Therapy, and even many state and local providers are experimenting with fully online or hybrid consultation models.

As in any industry, many facets of the traditional system remain in place, but it’s clear the trend towards more remote or hybrid treatment will only gain steam. And now as AI

systems are transforming from theoretical applications to services already on the market, such as Future Health’s Olivia, this transformation looks set to be further expedited.

Considering the dire numbers on the worsening state mental health and its barriers to treatment in America, the accessibility to treatment from these digital solutions is providing more room for optimism.