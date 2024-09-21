Mental health: How to navigate back-to-school emotions 

The Biden administration is pushing for large-scale expansion of electric vehicles, including in the nation's fleet of iconic yellow school buses - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JOE RAEDLE

Expert Rosanna Breaux recently joined Virginia Tech’s online communications platform series “Curious Conversations” to chat about the challenges and emotions children may experience during the transition back to school.

This time of year sees many students returning to school college after the extended summer break. Some approach this with expectations of success to come, others approach the situation with trepidation and anxiety.

The discussion included ‘red flags’ to look for as well as coping skills and support parents and caregivers can provide to help their children navigate the school year. The conversation touched on the impact of recent bans on students having individual smart devices in schools.

Breaux is assistant professor in the Department of Psychology and director of the Child Study Center at Virginia Tech. Her research focuses on the social, emotional, and academic functioning of children and adolescents, particularly those with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

She is also interested in understanding the role parents play in shaping children and adolescent’s social-emotional development with a focus on emotion regulation.

In the online conversation, Breaux outlined how anxiety is a common emotion associated with the return to school, but major changes in behaviour or emotions may indicate that a child is struggling with the transition. This presents some signs and symptoms for parents and educators to take note of.

With some young people, the shift from the freedom of summer to the structure and demands of school can be overwhelming.

Establishing routines and healthy habits, such as consistent bedtimes and nutritious meals, Breaux recommends. These techniques and repeated patterns can help children adjust to the school year as well as teaching them coping skills. These skills include trying to stay ‘grounded’ in the present as well as practicing destress methods such as deep breathing.

Breaux also points out how by having at least one friend or ally in the lunchroom, then each child can increase their likeability among other peers and help that child feel more comfortable.

“Curious Conversations” is a series of free-flowing conversations with Virginia Tech researchers that take place at the intersection of world-class research and everyday life. Produced and hosted by Virginia Tech writer and editor Travis Williams, university researchers share their expertise and motivations as well as the practical applications of their work in a format that more closely resembles chats at a cookout than classroom lectures.