Meet Vlad Matvey: Fitness coach, content creator, and social influencer

Fitness coach and social influencer Vlad Matvey. Photo Courtesy of Vlad Matvey.

Vlad Matvey is a fitness coach, content creator, and a social influencer. He chatted about his latest endeavors and being a part of the digital age.

Matvey also opened up about the importance of mental health in this digital age, his fitness journey, and he furnished his definition of the word success.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Vlad Matvey.

He was born Vladyslav “Vlad” Matviychuk in the Ukraine, but he lives in Vienna, Austria. “Originally, I’m from the Ukraine, but I moved to Vienna in 2017,” he said.

Daily motivations: helping people reach their full potential

On his daily motivations as a fitness professional, he said, “I love helping other people. I have been doing this for eight years. I just love doing this. I just came from the gym. Literally, every day I go to the gym and I just feel better.”

“I transition from helping myself getting results to helping other people lose weight and getting in shape. There is no main motivation for me. I just love this so much that I can’t envision myself doing anything else. This is my calling,” he exclaimed.

“Going to the gym helps my mental, physical, and emotional stage,” he said.

Matvey is a weight loss coach, and he shared that he works with busy professionals and entrepreneurs lose weight, most of which are over the age of 30. “My goal is to help spread my love for fitness to as many people as I can, help them lose weight and get in shape, he acknowledged.

The digital age

On being a fitness professional in the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology, and social media are so prevalent, Matvey said, “I started posting content in 2019, and it took some while to get some traction. In the beginning, it was very slow and nobody would see my content, but I knew that at some point, it was going to happen.”

“Then, fast-forward to 2022, it started to grow, and from that point on, the rest is history. I knew that I could help people even with posting free content and free workouts. This is my passions,” he said.

The importance of mental health in the digital age

Matvey addressed the significance of mental health in this digital world. “First of all, the digital age, gives us a lot of opportunities, that’s the way that I look at it,” he said.

“In anything that you talk about, there are advantages and disadvantages,” he said. “With social media, obviously you can influence a lot of people so it’s important to post things that are right, correct, and important to spread knowledge, love, and positivity.”

“At the same time, there are a lot of comparisons taking place,” he admitted. “This is really bad and way worse than it used to be. Don’t compare yourself to other people, and focus on the bright side of social media to influence people in a positive, great and hopeful way. That way, you can progress through that.”

“I truly enjoy posting my free workout videos on YouTube,” he said. “The workouts are a stepping stone, to help get your foot in the door. Obviously, nutrition matters, and I remind them to be in a calorie deficit diet.”

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he remarked, “The first moment happened when I actually got in shape. The identity shift was defining. I was out of shape and skinny. I wanted to be the type of person to be in great shape. It was all about how people perceived me. Starting this fitness journey was one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made.”

“Also, when I help other people get in shape, I feel way better when my clients get results than in my personal case,” he said.

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Matvey said, “Chapter 2… and that is helping other people.”

“I am trying to help as many people as I can, especially working with busy professionals (mostly over 40 years old). My first chapter was getting in shape and figuring out the fitness and nutrition game,” he explained.

Advice for people that wish to get fit

For people that wish to get fit, he encouraged them to get in a calorie deficit diet. “Take a step back and realize that the most important aspect to lose weight is to get into a calorie deficit. Nutrition is the most important thing and 80 percent of results. Workouts are 20 percent of results, and they make things easier on nutrition because they burn calories,” he said.

“Start simple… Literally, move more and start taking the stairs instead of the elevator. You need to understand the energy balance and be in a calorie deficit. That way, you will be good to go,” he said.

“Find something sustainable that you can do, and find a way to get in that calorie deficit in a sustainable way,” he added.

Reflecting over the past five years

Looking back and reflecting over the last five years, he noted that he sees a lot of growth and maturity. “Before i go to the gym, I have a ritual that I do, where I have a shake and sit down in a room and I isolate myself and I am just grateful for a couple of things in my life.”

“I remember myself as a 16 or 18 year old dreaming of the person that I wanted to be who I am today This transformation that I achieved truly makes me happy. I am grateful for the impact in the weightless world,” he said.

Track and field and aquatic event of choice

If he were to do any track and field event, Matvey shared that he would love the run the sprints or a marathon. In the swimming world, he listed the breaststroke as his personal favorite stroke.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Matvey said, “When you set a goal, take steps, and you achieve it over a period of time. Success is about looking back and seeing that you’ve progressed so much and experienced growth and are a completely different person.”

“Also, when I wake up and I am really happy, then I consider that as a success,” he added.

Matvey thanks the fans and supporters

For his supporters and fans, Matvey expressed, “It is nice to have people that appreciate what you do. When I first started, nobody knew who I was. Now, I get so much emotion from the warm comments of people appreciating what I do. That drives me to keep going.”

To learn more about fitness coach and social influencer Vlad Matvey, follow him on Instagram, TikTok, and check out his official website.