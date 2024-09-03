Meet Valentina Ferrer: Model and wellness entrepreneur

Valentina Ferrer. Photo Credit: Ivan Resnik.

Valentina Ferrer is a model and wellness entrepreneur. She is the co-founder and CEO of KAPOWDER, and she chatted about her latest endeavors

She is also an actress, social influencer, TV host and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned “Miss Argentina” in 2014, and she represented her country at the 2014 “Miss Universe” pageant.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” This quote applies to Valentina Ferrer.

Daily inspirations

On her daily inspirations as a model and wellness entrepreneur, Ferrer said, “Each day, modeling inspires me through the art of transformation and self-expression.”

“The process of creating new characters and stepping out of my comfort zone is what keeps me engaged and passionate,” she noted.

“In wellness, my inspiration stems from promoting a balanced lifestyle that prioritizes genuine health over absurd diets. I strive to help people feel great both inside and out, focusing on sustainable well-being,” she expressed.

Valentina Ferrer: The Glasswing International GALA Honoree

Ferrer is being honored at the 10th Annual Glasswing International GALA. “This is incredibly special to me. I was pleasantly surprised when Celina de Sola (Glasswing’s co-founder and president) informed me of the recognition.”

“Having volunteered with the foundation for some time, I’ve been deeply involved in efforts to expand its impact and reach. This honor is a beautiful milestone, and I’m excited to see the foundation continue to grow and help more people,” she elaborated.

Valentina Ferrer: The co-founder and CEO of KAPOWDER

As CEO and co-founder of KAPOWDER, she shared that she wears many hats and is involved in many aspects of the business.

“This hands-on approach helps me understand my strengths and areas for improvement,” she said.

“As the company grows, I rely on a talented team, learning from them and valuing their expertise. Building a business is a collaborative effort, and I trust in the collective knowledge and skills of my team; it takes a village,” she explained.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “I’ve always been a free-spirited individual, making decisions based on my own convictions rather than seeking approval.”

“My journey—through motherhood, modeling, and entrepreneurship—has shaped me profoundly. I see myself as the child I once was, now achieving the dreams I had back then,” she acknowledged.

Valentine Ferrer. Photo Credit: Ivan Resnik

Advice for young and emerging entrepreneurs and models

Ferrer furnished her advice for young and aspiring models and entrepreneurs.

“For aspiring entrepreneurs, my advice is to proceed step by step, build a solid foundation, and don’t try to run,” she said.

“It’s better to advance slowly and steadily than to become overwhelmed by impatience. Discovering your passion is a process, and the journey, despite its challenges, will bring a sense of gratitude,” she elaborated.

“For models, it’s crucial to remain objective and not take feedback personally. Also, it helps to understand that objectivity in this field does not exist,” she added.

Greatest lesson that the wellness industry has taught her

On the biggest lesson that she has learned from the wellness industry and entrepreneurship, she revealed that it is all about authenticity. “Be yourself,” she underscored.

Plans for the future

On her future plans, she revealed, “My future plans include cherishing family time and being present with my son; there is nothing I love more.”

“For KAPOWDER, we’re at a pivotal moment with exciting developments that I can’t yet disclose, but I remain focused on our plan. In modeling, I aim to continue enjoying the process and embracing growth,” she said.

Beauty

Ferrer acknowledged that in her perspective, the word beauty means “within.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, Ferrer said, “Success means going to sleep happy, and feeling good with whatever I do.”

To learn more about Valentina Ferrer, follow her on Instagram.