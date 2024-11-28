Meet the cardiologist advocating for a prevention-first approach to heart health

Photo courtesy of Padmanabhan Priyesh

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. It’s known as the silent killer, and for good reason. Often, people in their prime who feel healthy ignore the risk factors and neglect their heart health until it’s too late. Accomplished Cardiologist and medical researcher, Dr. Padmanabhan Priyesh MD, FACC, is on a mission to improve cardiovascular health with a focus on prevention.

Cardiovascular disease affects millions of people. This life-threatening health issue persists even with major medical, technological, and therapeutic advancements. “One of the biggest challenges is to convince people to spend some time towards their health in the prime of their life,” Dr. Priyesh says.

As a Cardiologist, Dr. Priyesh cares for more than 120 cardiac patients weekly with varying degrees of complexity. A trend he has noticed is that people in their 40s and 50s don’t have regular checkups. Often, patients don’t seek medical attention until they experience serious complications. Young patients with their busy lifestyles tend to ignore risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or a family history of heart disease.

Dr. Priyesh advocates for early intervention because he believes that leads to best outcomes. In his practice, he doesn’t settle for simply treating his patients after they’ve had a heart attack. Instead, he takes a proactive approach to help patients take control of their heart health before problems arise. He prefers focusing on long-term wellness rather than short-term fixes.

Dr. Priyesh conducts comprehensive evaluations and medical assessments as part of his current job duties. During this process, he also considers an individual’s family history, exercise habits, stress levels, and other relevant factors. The information he collects gives patients a clear picture of their heart status. “Once patients are presented with objective data on their cardiovascular risk, they are more likely to understand and adhere to therapy and follow-up,” Dr. Priyesh says.

The award-winning physician completed his medical degree at the Armed Forces Medical College. He’s been a practicing cardiologist for the past eight years. Before this, he was a primary care physician for nearly thirteen years. His military training gave him a strong sense of discipline, structure, and rigor. These characteristics balance his humanistic approach with precision. In other words, Dr. Priyesh leverages diagnostic tools such as calcium scores and stress tests to help pinpoint what his patients must do moving forward. This approach reflects Dr. Priyesh’s belief in managing current health issues while empowering his patients to prevent future heart-related problems.

Heart disease has a global impact. Likewise, Dr. Priyesh wants to have a worldwide impact by helping people live longer. He champions holistic care that addresses diet, exercise, stress, and lifestyle factors. “I will continue to practice cardiovascular medicine with a focus on preventing heart disease,” he says. Dr. Priyesh isn’t just treating heart disease; he aims to stop it before it starts.