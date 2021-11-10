Meet SUITABLEE founders Jean-Sebastien and Jean-Jeremie Siow

Jean-Sebastien and Jean-Jeremie share the dream of scaling SUITABLEE to be among the top online custom suit providers by 2025. - Photo courtesy SUITABLEE

This is a Sponsored Article written by Ascend Agency

SUITABLEE is a leading provider of custom suits, tuxedos, and dress shirts across the US and Canada. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality custom suits that marries the principal elements of artificial algorithms and the art of old-school tailoring. The SUITABLEE brand is synonymous with beautiful custom suits that are perfectly tailored to the customer’s specifications, and most importantly, are affordable. They offer affordable pricing informed by the different designs and specifications that a client wants.

Behind the thriving SUITABLEE brand are two successful entrepreneurs Jean-Sebastien Siow the co-founder and CEO, and Jean-Jeremie Siow, who is also a co-founder. The two are renowned faces in the custom suits sector and are credited as the founders of the first and only AI-enabled custom suits company to have simplified the measuring process for customers and to do so online from their homes. Their automatic sizing technology generates custom garment patterns derived from a wealth of data from thousands of body scans of their local customers. All customers have to do is answer 12 simple questions, and that’s done. The technology’s precision has resulted in only 10% of online sales requiring minor adjustments.

Jean-Sebastien and Jean-Jeremie are also recognized as the pioneers of the production technology to create the first and only online custom suits company to achieve the production speed of shipping customer orders within seven business days of orders being placed. This is achieved through digitized patterning and streamlined supply chains.

However, creating and establishing the SUITABLEE brand as a dominant force in the industry was not an easy task. The two have gone through a series of challenges and still have managed to hold on to make their dreams a reality. Jean-Sebastien and Jean-Jeremie also come from humble beginnings with limited access to some of the good things in life. When they started, they didn’t even have an office or a webpage. In fact, no one in the fashion industry knew about them. They were just two ambitious fashion enthusiasts working to create a company with no fancy grants and limited start-up money. But they did have the work ethic, the background, and the passion.

Another challenge was to gain acceptance, given their cultural background. The two grew up with math and science being their core values. Fashion was never even a thought, and they couldn’t imagine starting a traditional fashion company. However, being able to incorporate science and fashion has allowed them to thrive in the menswear industry among their cultural peers. Today, they are widely recognized as the two engineers who successfully launched into the world of custom suits.

Jean-Sebastien and Jean-Jeremie share the dream of scaling SUITABLEE to be among the top online custom suit providers by 2025. Their dream is to create an internationally known brand that makes custom suits accessible to the average person.

Their thirst for entrepreneurship doesn’t end at SUITABLEE, and they see themselves expanding to other ventures and possibly leveraging the power of eCommerce. The goal is to have other entrepreneurial revenue streams and perhaps from other diverse investments.