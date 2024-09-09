Meet Rustin Kluge: Agriculture advocate and leader in organic consumer goods

Photo courtesy of Rustin Kluge

Many large farms in the US today are run by corporations who care little about the crops they grow or their social impact and only focus on profits. Rustin Kluge, an advocate and fighter for causes like organic farming, improving mental health, and expanding services to veterans, is working toward breaking the mold, shifting focus away from profits and using preservatives for shelf life, and doing well with the food grown and the money earned.

The man behind the good work

Rustin is a patriot, farmer, and presently politically active citizen doing good work across the US through his dedication to organic farming. He is having conversations with elected officials and working to help put more local food on tables, take care of the land, and make a positive impact.



Making change happen

As part of his efforts toward political activism, Rustin has met with elected officials to support law enforcement institutions like the Dutchess County Public Safety, the Miami Beach Canine Club, and Deschutes County Public Safety to help reinforce public safety for communities and schools alike.

Rustin is also working toward making change happen in the agriculture industry, specializing in consumer products made from plants. These products include herbal topicals, fruits and vegetables, and roses, among many others. Likewise, his farm employs an in-house herbalist to oversee the growth of the many types of flowers and herbs that go into creating its organic consumer goods.

In addition to bettering natural products, Rustin is also a staunch supporter of mental health awareness programs, particularly those that assist veterans who have PTSD.

Empowering the mental and the physical

Through his work in farming and improving mental health services, Rustin clearly believes in a holistic approach to self-improvement, recognizing the care that should go into the body and the mind.

The natural products that Rustin’s farms grow and develop are one step of many in helping the entrepreneur achieve his goal of improving the lives of many throughout the country, bettering not just people’s minds and bodies but how they interact with and treat each other. In doing so, Rustin has been and will continue to contribute to a better society.