Meet Patrick Callahan of Ireland — 2024 ‘Mister Universe’ winner

Patrick Callahan. Photo Credit: Angelo Catalonia, @rafaelphoto6ix.

Fitness trainer and athlete Patrick “Pat” Callahan of Ireland is the inaugural Mister Universe’ winner. He chatted about his journey, motivations, and latest endeavors.

Byron Pulsifer once said: “Imagine, dream, and believe in yourself. With determination and belief, you will be surprised at what you accomplish.” This quote applies to Patrick Callahan.

Callahan on winning Mister Universe

On winning the first-ever Mister Universe pageant in Los Angeles, Callahan expressed, “It was an incredible feeling. I honestly didn’t expect to win because the competition was so tough.”

“Everybody was very influential; there were a lot of high achievers, but I told myself that ‘if anybody can do this, I am certainly capable’ and I will see where it goes,” he said.

“When they called out my name, it was an unreal feeling of pure joy,” he noted. “My mother was there too, and she has always been my biggest supporter.”

“To see my mother run up to the stage in front of the judges was just the best part, especially to see how proud I was able to make her.”

Patrick Callahan winning Mister Universe. Photo Credit: Kevin Le Studio.

Callahan on Mister Universe CEO Jino Cabrera

Callahan had great words about Mister Universe president and CEO Jino Cabrera.

“Jino was amazing; the whole time, he was really high-energy,” Callahan said. “His pure belief and vision for Mister Universe was infectious.”

“Obviously, this was the first year for Mister Universe, and Jino spoke about it so passionately, and that was really inspiring. It has been great to work with Jino,” he added.

Patrick Callahan winning Mister Universe. Photo Credit: Kevin Le Studio.

Callahan on runner-up Cormac Murphy

“Ironically enough, Cormac Murphy, who was the runner-up, is actually Irish but he is living in the United States and is repping the USA, and I am living in the U.S. representing Ireland. It was a fun moment for both of us to be in the final two,” he said.

Callahan had great words about all his fellow finalists, which included Markki Stroem and Xavier Rodriguez. “Markki Stroem is great and an incredible singer too,” he said. “Xavier Rodriguez is great too; I’ve known Xavier for a while now, and he has taught me a lot about social media.”

Callahan on the greatest lesson that he learned from the Mister Universe pageant

On the greatest lesson that he learned from Mister Universe, he stated, “There is a certain healthiness to competition. The whole time — even though we were in a competition — we were all uplifting each other.”

“Each one of us tried to be the best version of ourselves. So, the greatest lesson was just learning how to have healthy competition to better yourself,” he added.

Patrick Callahan. Photo Credit: Angelo Catalonia, @rafaelphoto6ix.

Callahan — The second-youngest finalist in the 2024 competition

Callahan also noted that he was the second-youngest finalist in the competition, right behind Adam Emerick, who was also known as Mister Croatia.

“Adam and I are so similar. We both met through modeling and we both have a sense of humor, and we are both athletes,” he said.

“One of my first photoshoots ever was with Adam, and we’ve been close ever since,” Callahan added.

Callahan on his future plans

On his future plans, he shared that he will be going around to other competitions, as the new “Mister Universe” winner, where he will talk about his message and raise awareness on men’s mental health.

“I am also getting my personal training certification to move up in the world of fitness,” he said. “I want to grow my platform in a positive way.”

Callahan on his daily motivations

Regarding his daily motivations, he shared, “Motivation is tricky because there are some days where I am not motivated. What keeps me going is a little bit of discipline and the fear of not reaching my potential. It is all about having the willpower to be the best that I can.”

Patrick Callahan. Photo Credit: Angelo Catalonia, @rafaelphoto6ix.

Callahan revealed that he is now based in the state of Florida. “It’s very warm here too so that’s nice,” he admitted.

Callahan’s family as an influence

Callahan praised his family for the impact they had on him, especially his parents and his younger sister, who ironically enough, considers Callahan (her big brother) as her biggest influence in her life.

“My sister is way smarter than me and she is studying Optical Engineering at a university in Florida,” he said.

Callahan continued, “She has also gotten into fitness and the gym. I tell her all the time how proud of her I am, and it humbles me that she considers me her idol. In fact, I idolize her because she is such a high achiever.”

“Also, my parents are big influences on me,” he admitted. “At all my soccer games growing up, my mother would have water bottles filled with beads, and she would use them as maracas, so she has always been my biggest supporter.”

Callahan on the song ‘My Universe’ by Coldplay and BTS

He spoke about the song “My Universe” by Coldplay and BTS, which was an integral part of the competition since all the finalists danced to this musical number.

“We heard that song so much because we were rehearsing for that group dance,” he said with a sweet laugh.

“It has been stuck in my head for so long, but that song is so catchy. Even though I never really dance before, learning that dance was fun too,” he added.

Callahan on the power to change on law in Ireland

In the actual “Mister Universe” competition, Callahan was asked if he had the power to change one law in his country (Ireland).

Callahan responded as follows: “If I had the power to change one law in my country, it would one that would encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion… one that could promote equal opportunities for all.”

“I’ve had a personal experience with this law, and that is why I selected that as my answer,” Callahan said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Callahan revealed, “Growth.”

“I am only 22 years old and there is so much left for me to achieve and to do. This is really just the beginning,” he noted.

“I am in a growing period, and I am set to graduate with my degree in finance in December of 2025, so I will have my career set up and I have this platform of Mister Universe, which I can only grow with,” he elaborated.

“It’s up to me to use this platform the best that I can. I can’t waste this opportunity so I would have to grow,” he added.

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be to have a “super mind and a photographic memory,” in an effort to learn everything.

“If I can remember everything I’ve ever read, I would be the smartest person in the world, and I would be able to solve so many problems such as world hunger and world peace.”

“I would love to become more knowledgeable on any subject and most subjects,” he added.

Sports of choice

In track and field, he would do the 400 meter sprint as his favorite event. “I am really fast but there are people that are faster than me. I can run a fast mile,” he admitted. “That’s a perfect threshold of distance and speed.”

In swimming, he noted that the coolest stroke is the “butterfly” stroke. “As a kid, I would try to do it because it looked so complex, but the Olympic swimmers make it seem so effortless. They look like dolphins… the butterfly is so cool,” he admitted.

Patrick Callahan being crowned Mister Universe. Photo Credit: Kevin Le Studio.

Callahan on success

On his definition of the word success, Callahan said, “True success is having the most positive impact on the world. On a small scale, you can have a very positive impact on your community. Monetary gain is a byproduct of success.”

“My dream is to be impactful enough to get together, buy a truck, and give out turkeys for Thanksgiving to the people that are less fortunate. That’s what success is,” he explained.

“Yes, you need money to do that, but you are impacting the world in a positive way. So, success means being a force for good in the world,” he clarified.

Patrick Callahan being crowned Mister Universe. Photo Credit: Kevin Le Studio.

Message for his fans and followers

For his fans and supporters, Callahan remarked, “My greatest gratitude to the fans for placing their faith and their trust in me. I’ve gotten a lot of really kind messages and I am really honored to have that support and faith.”

“I will do my best to keep that going, and to keep succeeding for the fans,” he said, effusively.

Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.” Patrick Callahan embodies this wise quote by the late but great Colin Powell.

To learn more about 2024 Mister Universe winner Patrick “Pat” Callahan, follow him on Instagram and his Linkme page.