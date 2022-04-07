Meet Michael Johnson: Chief Operating Officer of Dalwhinnie Farms

Photo Credit: Ahrling Photography

Michael Johnson, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Dalwhinnie Farms chatted about the Aspen Dispensary and being a businessman in the digital age.

What makes Dalwhinnie Farms unique?

For us, everything starts on the ranch, our 210-acre equestrian facility located in Western Colorado at the base of the San Juan mountains. This facility, with its ultra-pure air and water, is where we grow our premium cannabis.

This facility houses our state-of-the-art facility, with top-tier genetics and our team of expert cultivators, resulting in some of the purest and highest quality cannabis out there. Secondarily what makes us unique is our brand, which is one of curated sophistication, a western motif with Aspen luxury accents, resulting in a unique image of Colorado refined beauty and class.

What do your plans for the future include for the boutique?

The future looks bright for Dalwhinnie Farms. In the near term, we are going to continue our expansion in Colorado, situating Dalwhinnie Farms at the top of the class for premium cannabis products.

The ultimate goal is national and then international expansion, which will obviously be predicated by some movement in US federal policy & ultimately international regulations. For now, we will continue to deliver best-in-class products to our valued clients and continue to set the bar for sustainable growth and high-end flower.

How does it feel to be a businessman and COO in the digital age? (now with technology, streaming, and social media being so prevalent)

It’s an amazing time to be a business leader, as we have unprecedented reach. We can connect with our customers, no matter where they are, delivering a unique brand experience for them across all digital platforms. We engage on a host of sites, and directly via email campaigns, to give our clients direct access to our brand 24/7.

As a Chief Operating Officer (COO), what motivates you each day?

I get motivated by two things; our customers and our team members. Ultimately I’m a service-oriented leader. I serve our customers by leading the production and delivery of world-class cannabis which is helping thousands of people improve their quality of life. That’s No. 1 for me, as I have a deep belief that cannabis is changing the world, and being a part of that is an amazing motivator.

I also get motivated to serve my team. I find that hugely gratifying, and makes me strive to do my best every day. We have an amazing group of people who make this company what it is today, and it is a humbling experience to lead them every day. Without our team, we wouldn’t succeed, and they work hard every day to make our dreams come true.

Where do you see Dalwhinnie Farms in the next five years?

In five years Dalwhinnie will still be doing what we do today, creating the best cannabis and doing so in a sustainable way. That being said, we will be much larger. We will continue to expand to meet our clients’ needs, and we will likely be in many new markets that we are not currently in today.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success to me means a combination of three things: Quality, Sustainability, and Strength. When our business, or myself personally, can excel in those three categories then we are succeeding.

On a business front, it means this: We must always be delivering top-quality products and experiences for our customers. We must meet our goals for sustainability, and that is both environmental, cultural, and financial. Lastly, we must be strong, strong as leaders, strong as competitors in our industry, and strong financially as a healthy organization. When we do these things we succeed.

What would you like to tell our readers about Dalwhinnie Farms? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?)

Ultimately Dalwhinnie Farms is an experience, and it’s an experience that is truly one-of-a-kind. If you enjoy luxury and beauty, and ultra-premium cannabis, then you need to come experience Dalwhinnie Farms for yourself.

You will find an unforgettable experience that we are excited to share with you. You can find us currently in Aspen at our boutique, or coming soon to the front range via key retail partners, and we look forward to connecting.