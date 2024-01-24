Meet Justin Sutherland: ‘Iron Chef’ champion, TV personality, and Emmy award-winning ‘Culinary Host’

Iron Chef champion and Emmy winner Justin Sutherland. Photo Credit: Darton Weaver and Hailey Courtney

Justin Sutherland is an “Iron Chef” champion, TV personality, and 2023 Emmy winner for “Outstanding Culinary Host.” He chatted about his latest endeavors.

A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sutherland discussed being a chef in the digital age, the importance of resting and recovering when sick, and he shared his thoughts on AI (artificial intelligence) on the future of the industry.

American track and field running legend Steve Prefontaine once said: “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” Justin Sutherland is an individual who embodies this inspirational quote.

‘Culinary Host’ Emmy win

He won the 2023 Daytime Emmy win for “Outstanding Culinary Host” for his show “Taste the Culture with Justin Sutherland.”

Regarding his first-ever Emmy win, Sutherland said, “That was pretty wild. It was very unexpected, but it felt pretty cool. That was definitely a defining moment for me.”

In this competitive category, Sutherland triumphed over his fellow nominees Kardea Brown, Guy Fieri, Ina Garten, Emeril Lagasse, and Andrew Zimmern.

The importance of resting and recovering when sick

Sutherland discussed the significance and need to rest and recover while sick, especially in the hospitality business, which is why he partnered with Theraflu as part of their “Right to Rest and Recover” campaign.

“This partnership has been great. Our ideas are so aligned on this, and it made perfect sense for my beliefs,” he said.

“I think this concept is so important to everybody. Nobody should have to go to work when they are sick. This campaign is trying to bring answers and possibilities to the forefront of people’s minds,” he said.

“Being in the restaurant and hospitality industry my whole life, it has always been a struggle, especially working with people that have no insurance, and living paycheck to paycheck,” he acknowledged.

“Getting sick can be terrifying,” he admitted. “If you miss several days of work, you may not be able to pay your rent and you may not be able to feed your family. This cause has always been important to me,” he elaborated.

“This campaign is giving people some resources and pointing them in the right direction to get resources, where they can find out what their rights truly are in their city, state, or county, when it comes to paid sick time or leave, where they have a right to be home to recover and rest,” he added.

Boating accident

He spoke about his boating accident, and overcoming that tribulation. “Recently, I had a pretty severe boating accident, where I was recuperating for almost a year and I really felt the effects of that, firsthand,” he said.

“Being able to partner with Theraflu on this campaign, on something that is very close to me and the industry I care about is really special. It is a great synergy, and I am happy to be a part of it,” he acknowledged.

On overcoming his boating accident, Sutherland remarked, “It is still a process. It is hard to believe that it was less than two years ago. The amount of support that I’ve gotten from the community, the industry, fans and strangers has been a huge help for me, mentally, physically, and financially.”

“I am happy to say that it was a pretty fast and miraculous recovery. I am pretty much back at it,” he added.

Justin Sutherland: The ‘Iron Chef’ Champion

Sutherland opened up about being crowned champion of the “Iron Chef” cooking competition.

“That was crazy,” he admitted. “I grew up on that show, especially the original Japanese version. My grandmother and I used to watch that every day. To be in that same kitchen area with all those culinary gods was crazy, and then to win, that was probably one of the most exciting moments of my life.”

Advice for young and aspiring chefs

For young and aspiring chefs and cooks, Sutherland encouraged them to persevere. “Don’t give up; it’s a tough industry. Always keep learning, and always be a sponge of the industry that you love. Also, know your worth and what you can bring to the table,” he said.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “To keep expanding what we are building right now and do some pilots for new shows. I want to dig deeper into the television aspect of food, and to continue to expand the restaurant empire as well. It is far from over.”

The digital age

On being a chef and TV personality in the digital age, Sutherland said, “I came in the industry at the beginning just when the digital age started to become important.”

“The digital age is something that is necessary for business growth and exposure. It is something that I am still learning to be better at,” he added.

AI on the future of the industry

Sutherland shared his thoughts on AI (artificial intelligence) on the future of the food and culinary business. “AI is here, it is inevitable, it is powerful, and there are a lot of things that are going to improve in a lot of people’s lives,” he said.

“I am still old-school, and I believe that nothing is better than a human touch. It’s all about figuring out a happy medium on how it can best support us while still allowing that human aspect,” he explained.

“Food and culinary should be human, where you can taste the emotion and the love when somebody who is really passionate is preparing food for you and serving you.” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sutherland said, “It’s Go Time.” “I took a little break, did some reflection, and I am focusing on things that are important,” he said.

“I love my job and I love what I get to do. I have a great team of people around me that helps support me in all of those aspects,” he added.

Success

On his definition of success, he said, “Success is ever-changing. There are multiple levels and goals to that. For me, once you achieve your immediate level of success (whether it’s daily goals, yearly goals, or lifetime goals), celebrate and realize what you’ve done, but realize that it’s not the end. Find out what that next level is.”

Fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Sutherland expressed “unlimited thank yous to them.” “I have so much gratitude for the people that appreciate what I do. Also, I have a responsibility to use this platform in the best way possible, to support them and the community.”

To learn more about Justin Sutherland, follow him on Instagram.