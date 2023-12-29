Meet Harry Rowley: Fitness model, nutrition coach, and personal trainer

Harry Rowley. Photo Credit: Tom Buck

Harry Rowley is a British personal trainer, nutrition coach, and fitness model. He opened up about being a social influencer in the digital age.

He just returned home to England from a trip to Barbados. “Barbados was lovely,” he admitted. “It was just the break I needed after a very busy year. It was a great time to get away, get some sunshine, and to unwind a little bit.”

“Even though I was born in Great Britain, I haven’t spend much time here over the last 10 years,” he said. “I jumped around quite a lot. I lived in Milan, Italy, doing fashion there, and from there, I traveled throughout Asia, and New York was my main market. I always loved New York, I lived there for five years.”

Inspirations as a model and fitness professional

On his daily inspirations as a model and fitness professional, he said, “My own personal journey in fitness has made me want to help change others life in a similar way. The effect living a healthy lifestyle has had on me mentally and in terms of my attitude to life has been invaluable.”

“As a model, there is a lot of misconception about a need to be unhealthy and live an unsustainable lifestyle. For me it’s more about balance, and finding a way to practice discipline but also be able to enjoy simple pleasures,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being a social influencer in the digital age, he said, “I found that there has been a lot of pressure to be constantly present online, and to keep up with whatever the newest trend is. I always find that very difficult.”

“For me, social media has been a game changer in my career, however ensure I keep a level of privacy and intimacy that is reserved for only those close to me. I don’t want to have a share all approach,” he said.

“I feel very lucky with my mentality to social media, I don’t obsess or think it defines me. I try to avoid comparing myself to others, which helps. I’ve managed to keep most of my personal life private, so it’s a good balance,” he added.

Using technology in his daily routine

Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, “Technology is a bit part of everything that I do. From filming day to day things that I’m doing or sharing things online in terms of my coaching methods, and promoting myself, it is obviously a very valuable tool.”

“Social media has helped me find clients, and it has helped me with my modeling career quite a lot. Everything I’ve done is well-documented through social media, so that is valuable,” he said.

AI on the future of the industry

Rowley shared his thoughts on AI on the future of the industry. “In terms of modeling, I think AI is both a good and bad thing,” he acknowledged.

“AI benefits some, and severely impacts others. If you are a big name in the industry, then maybe they can create a digital AI of you, where you can get royalties out of it. Then, in that way, the amount of work you can do can be limitless,” he elaborated.

“AI does take away from the value of having that person and the face of a brand. AI can recreate a lot of things, but there is no soul or emotion behind it. AI can never replace the personal side and relationship side of things,” he added.

Future plans

On his plans for the future, Rowley said, “I recently signed with a new modeling agency in London and am keen to see what this brings.”

“With the fitness coaching, I want to maintain the incredible clients I already have, this is definitely the priority. That being said, I have some room to expand and am looking to grow what I have built both in terms of client base and increasing my offering,” he said.

“It is always about building relationships with people,” he admitted. “You become valuable to them and people become important yo you. I’m always looking to expand my knowledge and learn more, especially in such a constantly changing industry. I would like to do some more online stuff for flexibility too.”

“I have been through times where I considered acting. Obviously, withing modeling, there are a lot of acting elements. When I lived in Asia, I did a lot of TV commercials, and it was sink or swim with that as well,” he added.

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he said, “I have a few. I think the fact I started modelling worldwide at such a young age is something that had a massive effect on my career and my mentality. Not only did my view of the world change, largely for the better, but it also opened my eyes to a lot of opportunities.”

Rowley continued, “Creating my own success and working for myself is something I am really proud of, I feel I have definitely learnt to trust myself and trust my ability to find work I enjoy.”

“I would also say COVID played a massive part of defining my path career wise, after being a successful model for many years, suddenly I needed to re-strategize. Shoots were cancelled, budgets were tighter and my lifestyle had changed. I noticed a need for people wanting to be healthy and as an online trainer I really felt I could take my passion for fitness and help others,” he explained.

Best advice that he was ever given

On the best advice that he was ever given, he shared, “Probably to do what I love, and that the money will follow. I would also say to remain humble.”

“At a young age being in the fashion world can push a lot of people into compromising themselves and their values. While there’s been times in my career where I could have made more money by being passive, I’ve chosen to not ever do anything that I don’t fully support and feel proud of,” he said.

Advice for hopefuls that wish to get into shape

For hopefuls that wish to get into shape, Rowley said, “I would say that you get out what you put in, and to be patient. It’s about setting healthy habits in place and creating a sustainable lifestyle. Too many people chase unrealistic, quick hit style visual goals, instead of looking for long term mental and physical benefit.”

Proudest professional moments

On his proudest professional moments, he shared, “As a model, being photographed by Tom Ford or walking for Dolce and Gabbana.”

“Looking back, taking the leap of faith and moving round the world is something I am proud of and I think I learnt the value of experience,” he reflected.

“In fitness, it’s more general,” he said.” The relationship I have with my clients, the improvements I see them make and the feedback I have from them is my proudest thing. Helping people feel more confident is an incredibly rewarding feeling.”

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, “Transitional Growth.” “It has been a very transitory period,” he said. “I am working towards growing into what I want to be, and figuring out what the future looks like as a whole.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Rowley said, “To me, success is about freedom, which is a very important thing,” he said. “Success is to find love and joy in everything that you do.”

“Freedom to do what you love, spend time with those who you love and be proud of what you have created. At this stage my career, I am proud of the amazing clients I work with, as well as my slow improvement with regards to my work life balance,” he elaborated.

Closing thoughts for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Rowley expressed, “Thank you to everyone. I wouldn’t have gotten this far without everyone’s support and encourage; that builds your self-belief. Knowing that a lot of people have been on this journey for me for a long time, has been really rewarding.”

To learn more about Harry Rowley, follow him on Instagram.