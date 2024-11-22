Meet Dr. Sarah Hensley: Social psychologist and relationship expert

Dr. Sarah Hensley. Photo Courtesy of Dr. Sarah Hensley.

Social psychologist and dating expert Dr. Sarah Hensley chatted about her career and being a part of the digital age.

Oprah Winfrey once said: “Life is about finding yourself, embracing your strengths and weaknesses, and being true to who you are.” This quote applies to Dr. Sarah Hensley.

What do you love most about being a social psychologist and dating expert?

I love the fact that human beings are both simultaneously complex but also beautifully predictable.

I am fascinated by how personality interacts with situations to create behavior, and we can measure these outcomes scientifically to solve real world problems like improving romantic relationships.

I get to lean on science while also tapping into my intuition and experience when working with my clients.

The relationship space presents a lot of challenges for people to navigate, and I enjoy being able to break down the science of love to change people’s lives for the better.

Most people don’t know that social psychologists have been studying relationships for decades, and there is actually quite a bit of science we can draw upon to understand why people do what they do.

When we understand the why behind their behavior, we can get to the root of the problems and solve them.

What motivates you each day?

I truly feel that love is the greatest gift we have been given on this Earth, and I feel immense gratitude to teach people how to love in ways that can make them feel proud of who they are and how they show up in their relationships.

I am motivated by watching people cultivate empathy and compassion for one another as they work on their relationships.

I am grateful for the opportunity to help families stay together or to help someone recover from a painful divorce. Making a positive difference in the world is what really motivates me.

What do your plans for the future include?

I would like to see The Love Doc podcast grow. It’s one of my favorite things about my business. I would also love to do more speaking engagements. Maybe a TEDtalk!

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

It’s both really cool and really overwhelming to be a part of this digital age. It’s amazing that so much information is at our fingertips, but I have learned it can also be quite confusing.

Everyone has an opinion or an experience to share, and we have to use a lot of discernment when we decide whose advice to follow.

The fact is that social media gives everyone a voice, but expertise does matter. So wading through all the pop psychology online can be a challenge for people that are in pain or distress over their relationship and want to find solutions that actually work.

At the same time, it allows people to access resources quickly and to be exposed to a wide array of approaches to solving their problems.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

I would have to say it would be the time I went mega-viral on X over a TikTok post I made on why women stop having sex with their husbands. Before that, the most views I had on a video was maybe 5 million.

Over on X, in a repost, the numbers quickly shot up to over 30 million views, landing me in USA Today.

The two platforms are very different, and I quickly realized how fast you can be tossed into the limelight for everyone to comment on!

What is your advice for young and emerging dating experts and social psychologists?

The coaching world is way more fun than doing research and writing grants! However if you do that, you have to balance your data-driven brain with real world practicality.

You need to do some training in coaching, or get a clinical degree, to be effective in working with people’s traumas, fears, and deepest pain points. You can’t do that running out of the gate trained as simply an expert in human behavior.

I ran a clinical psychology training program for years before I became a coach. I was mentored by some amazing clinicians along the way, and I learned how to work with people effectively in these difficult situations.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success for me is living a life that pleases God, first and foremost. If I had to add to that, it would be having a healthy and happy family to come home to.

This level of success has also granted me time freedom along with doing what I love, which is something I would never want to give up again working for someone else!

