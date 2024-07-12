Meet Crystal Yau: Life coach and spiritual healer

Crystal Yau. Photo Credit: Tommy Flanagan.

Life coach and spiritual healer Crystal Yau chatted about her inspirations, use of technology, and she shared her future plans.

Yau is dedicated to guiding individuals through personal growth and healing.

Daily motivations

“I am motivated by the desire to love more, the spiritual desire to be more spiritual, and I am motivated each day as I continue my journey with love and grace,” she said.

“The love and grace part is easy for me and the part that’s hard for me is nothing. I am perfect in every way. I’m just joking, but I understand that perfection is a dream reachable within the dream,” she added.

Future plans

On her future plans, she shared, “My plans for the future include shaping the world and revolutionizing the system. This is not a tall order for me in my head but it will be a tall order for me in my physical reality.”

“I understand everything about a lot of things, but I know that everything is not just something to take for granted, but something that God instilled in me,” she said.

“The reason why I’m loving is because of God, and in the end, depression can be stopped and love cannot be. I know and trust in the Archangels and they’re going to help me do this,” she explained.

Using technology in her daily life

On her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, “People can follow me on my TikTok, Instagram, and website where I get a lot of my clients.”

“I also spread a lot of knowledge on the social media platforms and it is my biggest honor to do so,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring life coaches

For young and aspiring life coaches, she said, “The reason for your journey is the reason for your ability. Sight of mind is easy to catch, but not hard to find.”

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she remarked, “My life defines my soul, my soul defines my career, and my knowing ability to know the truth is the truth.”

“The defining moment in my career was when I helped someone move on from trauma and he refused to let anything happen to him other than a successful career and romantic life, which he now has,” she said.

Favorite motto to live by

She revealed that her favorite motto to live by is: “Give a lot.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “To me, success means happiness and that’s about it. Throw in a little music in there and you’ll be extremely successful.”

For more information on Crystal Yau, visit her official homepage.