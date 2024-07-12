Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Meet Crystal Yau: Life coach and spiritual healer

Life coach and spiritual healer Crystal Yau chatted about her inspirations, and she shared her future plans.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Crystal Yau
Crystal Yau. Photo Credit: Tommy Flanagan.
Crystal Yau. Photo Credit: Tommy Flanagan.

Life coach and spiritual healer Crystal Yau chatted about her inspirations, use of technology, and she shared her future plans.

Yau is dedicated to guiding individuals through personal growth and healing.

Daily motivations

“I am motivated by the desire to love more, the spiritual desire to be more spiritual, and I am motivated each day as I continue my journey with love and grace,” she said.

“The love and grace part is easy for me and the part that’s hard for me is nothing. I am perfect in every way. I’m just joking, but I understand that perfection is a dream reachable within the dream,” she added.

    Future plans

    On her future plans, she shared, “My plans for the future include shaping the world and revolutionizing the system. This is not a tall order for me in my head but it will be a tall order for me in my physical reality.”

    “I understand everything about a lot of things, but I know that everything is not just something to take for granted, but something that God instilled in me,” she said.

    “The reason why I’m loving is because of God, and in the end, depression can be stopped and love cannot be. I know and trust in the Archangels and they’re going to help me do this,” she explained.

    Using technology in her daily life

    On her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, “People can follow me on my TikTok, Instagram, and website where I get a lot of my clients.”

    “I also spread a lot of knowledge on the social media platforms and it is my biggest honor to do so,” she added.

    Advice for young and aspiring life coaches

    For young and aspiring life coaches, she said, “The reason for your journey is the reason for your ability. Sight of mind is easy to catch, but not hard to find.”

    Career-defining moments

    On her career-defining moments, she remarked, “My life defines my soul, my soul defines my career, and my knowing ability to know the truth is the truth.”

    “The defining moment in my career was when I helped someone move on from trauma and he refused to let anything happen to him other than a successful career and romantic life, which he now has,” she said.

    Favorite motto to live by

      She revealed that her favorite motto to live by is: “Give a lot.”

      Success

      Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “To me, success means happiness and that’s about it. Throw in a little music in there and you’ll be extremely successful.” 

      For more information on Crystal Yau, visit her official homepage.

        In this article:Career, Crystal Yau, life coach, motivations, soul, spiritual healer, Success, Technology
        Markos Papadatos
        Written By

        Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

        You may also like:

        Tech & Science

        Op-Ed: AI moves into defense in Australia — The piece of string just got a lot longer

        If you remember a few years ago the big hoo-ha about “no robots in warfare”, you can see how that panned out.

        21 hours ago
        More than a dozen leaders from various religions with roots in Asia gathered at the Peace Park in the western Japanese city More than a dozen leaders from various religions with roots in Asia gathered at the Peace Park in the western Japanese city

        World

        Eastern religions join call for ethical AI

        Sect leaders from major Eastern religions signed on to a Vatican-led code for AI ethics that also includes major tech companies.

        21 hours ago
        C. Thomas Howell C. Thomas Howell

        Entertainment

        C. Thomas Howell of ‘The Outsiders’ talks ‘Take the Reins,’ music, and the digital age

        Actor and musician C. Thomas Howell ("The Outsiders") chatted about his song "Take the Reins," music, and being a part of the digital age.

        12 hours ago
        Dr. Bill Dorfman Dr. Bill Dorfman

        Life

        Dr. Bill Dorfman talks inspirations and about being a dentist in the digital age

        Dr. Bill Dorfman (ABC's "Extreme Makeover" and "The Doctors" on CBS) chatted about being a cosmetic dentist in the digital age.

        9 hours ago