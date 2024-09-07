Meet Cormac Murphy: 2024 Mister USA winner

Cormac Murphy wins Mister USA. Photo Courtesy of Kevin Le Photography.

Cormac Murphy is a model, fitness trainer, alum of “Love Island,” and now, he has inaugural Mister USA winner to add to his resume. He chatted about his latest endeavors.

James Dean once said: “Dream as if you’ll live forever. Live as if you’ll die today.” This quote applies to Cormac Murphy.

Background on Cormac Murphy

Murphy grew up playing sports, especially rugby, where he developed a passion for fitness and learned the significance of discipline. His path took him to the “Big Apple,” where he pursued modeling while navigating the challenges of city life.

During that time, he faced addiction, a struggle that pushed him to his limits. Through recovery, he gained strength by prioritizing mental health and embracing sobriety. These experiences molded him into the person that he is today.

Presently, through social media, he shares his journey to inspire others to overcome their own challenges and pursue a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

Winning the 2024 Mister USA crown

Mister USA is an American beauty pageant, which is held annually, and the winner goes on to represent the United States in the Mister Universe competition. It is a celebration of culture, diversity, beauty, intelligence and empowerment.

Mister USA believes in the power of young leaders to make a difference in the world. It is not solely about outer beauty; it recognizes the inner beauty and intelligence of their contestants.

The Mister USA finals were held on August 31st at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

On winning the 2024 Mister USA title, he said, “It felt surreal. This was one of the highlights of my life so far. It is such an honor and a privilege to be a part of it let alone win it.”

“I was so surprised, and I took it all in each time my name was called… when I made the Top 10, then the Top 5, and when they announced my name as the winner,” he noted.

Murphy on representing the state of New York

“To be able to represent the best state in the world is such a privilege,” he acknowledged. “New York has always been my home away from home.”

“Although I am from Ireland, I was happy to be selected to represent New York at the bigger stage, and you know, I ended up winning it, so I did something right. I am so proud,” he expressed.

Jino Cabrera and Cormac Murphy at the Mister USA finale. Photo Credit: Kevin Le Photography.

On making the Top 2 along with Daryn Alexander

“It was me and Daryn Alexander in the Top 2, and he is a great guy,” Murphy admitted.

“I knew Daryn was going to be up there, especially since he had done a pageant before, and he is very passionate,” he said. “I wasn’t surprised to see him there beside me… it could have gone either way. Daryn is a really good guy, and I couldn’t be happier standing alongside him in the Top 2.”

Daryn Alexander will now go on to represent America in the 2024 Mister World competition, which will take place in Vietnam this November.

Cormac Murphy. Photo Credit: CT Thomas.

Murphy on also winning the ‘Photogenic’ title

Murphy shared that he was thrilled to win the “Photogenic” title as well.

“I wasn’t sure how that was going to work,” he admitted. “I thought the extra awards would have gone to the people that didn’t make the Top 5, so again, when my name was called for that, I was shocked. I was happy to get that title as well.”

Murphy on all the Top 20 ‘Mister USA’ finalists, and the brotherhood that ensued

Murphy went on to praise all of his fellow Top 20 Mister USA finalists.

“The other contestants and I hit it off right away,” he noted. “They are all beautiful and there is a lot of camaraderie between us. We didn’t look at it as a competition until a few minutes when we stepped on stage. We were all there just helping and supporting each other.”

“The bonding and camaraderie is really cool. We are all in a group chat now,” he said. “We all have similar mindsets, and we are looking after ourselves.”

Instagram Live next week with Daryn Alexander

Next week, Murphy will be doing an Instagram Live with Daryn Alexander, where they will take questions from their fans and followers about the Mister USA competition.

“We both come from a health and fitness background, and we have similar mindsets, and we are both excited to do that,” Murphy said.

Doing the group dance to Coldplay and BTS’s ‘My Universe’

Murphy revealed that his favorite part of the experience was learning the choreography for the group dance to Coldplay and BTS’s “My Universe,” which they did at the start of the finale.

“I really enjoyed rehearsing it and just having fun with it,” he admitted. “That song is a very catchy one.”

Murphy on the upcoming Mister Universe competition

Murphy is looking forward to representing the United States now in the forthcoming Mister Universe competition, which will take place in Los Angeles, California, from December 15 to 22, 2024.

“I can’t wait. This will be on an even bigger stage, and I think it will be in an even bigger venue that will hold a lot more people, so that should be good,” he said.

Murphy on the lessons learned from this journey

“This journey was a big reflection of my hard work and determination with my sobriety,” he reflected.

“I spoke about my comeback, and the second chances that you get in life. I just wanted to present myself on the big stage and tell my story. That was the most important thing,” he elaborated.

“For me, sobriety and mental health are important subjects to touch upon especially in this digital age,” he said. “With me, what you see is what you get.”

Cormac Murphy and Mackenzie Sol. Photo Credit: Kevin Le Photography.

Success

On his definition of success, Murphy remarked, “Success, for me, means being my true authentic self, and sharing my story with others so that I can reach people on a bigger platform and let them know that you can always come back from your struggles and give yourself a second chance. Don’t be afraid to showcase your vulnerability.”

“This is what I have been doing over the last two years, and I’ve learned to bring that to the stage in the Mister USA pageant, and now, I want to bring that to the Mister Universe competition,” he said.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans, Murphy said, “A big thank you. The positive feedback, support, love, and messages I have gotten from people over the last week was overwhelmingly amazing. Thank you again.”

“For anyone that is struggling, get in touch with me,” he noted. “My DMs are always open, and I am happy to help. I don’t have all the answers, but I can help inspire people become a better version of themselves.”

To learn more about 2024 Mister USA winner Cormac Murphy, follow him on Instagram.