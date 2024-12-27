Meet Alijah Johnson: Firefighter, paramedic, filmmaker, model, and social influencer

Alijah Johnson. Photo Credit: Noah Nash.

Alijah Johnson is a man of many talents: firefighter, paramedic, social influencer, model, and filmmaker. He spoke about his latest endeavors.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Alijah Johnson.

2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

From its humble beginnings, The Australian Firefighters Calendar was established in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation, providing funds for research into childhood burns. Now in its 31st year, The Australian Firefighters Calendar has raised over $3.45 million for various charities.

“Any charity is important, especially to help out those that are vulnerable and less fortunate,” Johnson said. “It’s a very unreal feeling to be in this calendar.”

“Animals, in particular, can’t necessarily help themselves so we need to step in and do our job,” he said. “It is very rewarding to help out other people and to be generous in that way. The calendar definitely helps out many good causes.”

On being a part of the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, Johnson exclaimed, “It was great! It was something that I didn’t see coming. I never thought about going to Australia before but being flown there was definitely a wonderful opportunity and experience. I loved it!”

“It was such a blessing to be in Australia for the Australian Firefighters Calendar,” he acknowledged. “I thought it was very professional and organized.”

“I do modeling on the side, so the calendar allowed me to do both of my passions: modeling and firefighting,” he added.

Johnson on making history with the calendar

Johnson was able to break the glass ceiling. He made history as the first African American firefighter that was featured in the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar.

“That was really surprising when they told me about that fact… to be the first in 32 years is such a great honor,” he said.

“This is the second year that they flew American firefighters out to be a part of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, so it was great to represent America in that aspect,” Johnson noted.

Helps citizens and animals affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida

This year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is supporting American citizens and animals affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida.

“It is really great to see how Australia supports America whenever we are in tragedy, and the same is true vice versa, when America would help Australia during the wildfires. It is very cool to see these countries supporting each other,” Johnson said.

Through their partnership with Greater Good Charities, they are donating funds to provide immediate relief and aid to impacted communities.

This collaboration aims to deliver essential resources, such as food, shelter, and medical assistance, to those in need, helping families rebuild their lives after the devastation of the hurricane.

Johnson on his firefighting experience

Johnson revealed that he has been a firefighter for seven years. “I started when I was 21 years old,” he said. “I was young when I started, and my colleagues at work bring up the fact that I am in the calendar every day.”

“I appreciate the praise and the support and love that comes with being on the Australian Firefighters Calendar,” he said, effusively.

‘Circles’ short film

Johnson opened up about his “Circles” short film, which has been winning awards in the film festival circuit. “I has won numerous awards around the world in different countries,” he admitted.

“This short helped me grow as a person so much, and it helped me learn so much about myself while making it,” he said.

“It is insane to see how people connect with something that was so personal to me. During that time, I was going through a breakup and I needed something to be productive with to get my creative juices flowing. It was such a therapeutic experience for me,” he elaborated.

“This project allowed me to turn tragedy into a masterpiece. I was able to transmit that energy into something positive, and it is so great and fulfilling that it is connecting with people on a global scale so I feel very blessed and fulfilled,” he expressed.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Swimming.” “I just keep swimming,” he said. “Also, it is important not to give up. It is about persevering and being persistent.”

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be superstrength and wisdom.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “Success is something very intangible, something priceless, and it is very unique to me. Success is a happy family with a nice house rather than be a billionaire. To me, that’s priceless.”

Closing thoughts on the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

For fans and readers, Johnson remarked about the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, “This is all for a good cause. Donating to these charities will be great. There are a lot of physically fit firefighters in there, and they can be an inspiration to you all.”

To learn more about Alijah Johnson, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, check out its official homepage.