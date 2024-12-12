Meet Ali Fedotowsky-Manno: TV personality, mother, and former ‘Bachelorette’

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno. Photo Courtesy of Orgain.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is a TV personality, mother, and former ‘Bachelorette.” She chatted about her latest endeavors, which include a partnership with Orgain, and her daily motivations.

Daily motivations

On her daily motivations, she said, “My kids are definitely my No. 1 motivation. I used to work out for vanity, and I think I still do. Now, my fitness and my health routine is about being strong and healthy to live a long time for my kids.”

Orgain partnership

A mom and baking enthusiast, she teamed up with Orgain to bring healthier, protein-packed, twists to people’s favorite festive recipes.

“The partnership has been great,” she exclaimed. “We are over here making little Orgain peanut butter protein bites. Teaming up with them for this has been awesome.”

“My husband, Kevin Manno, and I have been big fans of the brand for quite some time and we are both vegetarians,” she said. “We get creative in getting extra protein in different ways. This partnership is perfect and organic, and I used it a lot in my training over the last year, so I was pumped to be a part of this.”

“People think of protein powder, and they might think about putting it in a Smoothie, but I want people to think about using it in different ways such as adding the protein powder to your sugar cookies or in your morning pancakes or blend it in their yogurt and add granola on top,” she elaborated.

“They can add it in chocolate sauce and blend in the protein powder. Now, you have chocolate sauce that has added nutrition and protein in it,” she added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “With how technology is today, I look at it a little bit differently because I’m a parent, so I don’t think of it in terms of myself. I think about technology and the digital world through my kids eyes and what that is going to look like for them.”

“For me, social media is an interesting balance of having to figure out how to shield my kids from it all while I am using social media for my job. I feel like a lot has changed since I was a kid. Back in the day, I was into MySpace,” she added.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she remarked, “The No. 1 defining moment of my career was my choice to be ‘The Bachelorette.’ When I was on ‘The Bachelor,’ I chose to leave on my own because I was working at Facebook at the time, and they wanted me to leave the show to come back to my job.”

“Then, the producers asked me to be the next ‘Bachelorette’. So, I took a leap of faith to be the ‘Bachelorette,’ and that changed my life,” she added.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, “Change.”

“We are going through a lot of changes right now,” she admitted. “When I was preparing for the show ‘Special Forces: World’ Toughest Test,’ my body really changed, and the way I thought about health and fitness changed.”

“In our personal lives, we might even more,” she hinted. “There are a lot of potential changes for us right now.”

Advice for young and aspiring media personalities and content creators

For young and aspiring media personalities and content creators, she said, “Move to Los Angeles and you need to hustle. Find an outlet that will allow you to go on red carpets, and then work your way up. You really need to hustle.”

“In terms of content creation, I always joke to go on a reality show… that’s what I did. Content creation is so different now from when I started. You need to put yourself out there. Just be your true authentic self and put yourself on the Internet,” she elaborated.

“The algorithm these days is so crazy, and you don’t know what is going to stick,” she added.

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “To protect my family against anything and everything.”

Success

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “Peace and being okay with where you are at. Just being in peace and content with where I am at in my life.”

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, she said, “They are the best and I love them so much. I have the most amazing community of fans. We have this amazing community together.”

To learn more about Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, follow her on Instagram.