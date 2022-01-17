Meet Alex Mendoza: Content creator, model, performer, and coach

Alex Mendoza. Photo Courtesy of WeCreate.

Alex Mendoza chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a content creator, model, performer, and coach in the digital age, and he shared his future plans.

On his daily motivations, he said, “The risk of not taking the risk is what motivates me each day. Happiness and financial freedom are my end goals. To have the time and control to create the content I want to create for my audience and help steer the fitness industry towards a better direction.”

The digital age

Mendoza opened up about being a content creator, model, performer, and coach in the digital age.

“To be completely honest, it’s a lot to juggle and can be extremely overwhelming at times. But I love doing everything I do, so I’m more than happy to put the work in,” he said.

“Organization and balance are very important. You need to know when to catch yourself and have a break. I owe a lot of my success in businesses to social media. It’s such a powerful tool to grow your name and create new opportunities. I started Tik Tok about five months ago and within that time frame, it grew to 260,000 followers. This has opened new doors and has given me the platform to help a large audience with their fitness journey,” he explained.

E-book

On his latest e-book “Gainer,” he remarked, “My E-book which was released late last year and was developed to assist those wanting to reach their fitness goals in a more affordable and accessible manner. I’m constantly asked questions throughout my platforms which have inspired me to release this e-book, providing my readers fundamental knowledge regarding programming and nutrition that works.”

“There is a lot of misleading information online within the fitness industry so I wanted to add true value that is beneficial, educational, and simple to follow within the e-book,” he added.

Plans for the future

Regarding his future plans, Mendoza said, ” There’s a lot of things I want to achieve in the next couple years. Traveling and collaborating with other creators within my niche is the priority at the moment.”

“I would like to improve my storytelling through videography and photography, creating content that stimulates strong emotion and relatability. Helping more people with their fitness journey, building their confidence, and improving their overall life quality. Nothing to me is more fulfilling. YouTube is another platform that I really want to start growing and prioritizing as well,” he said.

He discussed being a part of the “Magic Men Australia” performers family. “I have been with ‘Magic Men’ for almost a year now. It’s been an amazing experience and I learned a lot about myself and really helped me with my networking skills. Being comfortable in any situation and having established a really strong sense of self-confidence has been quite beneficial,” he said.

Charlie Welham

Mendoza had great words about his fellow content creator, model, and athlete Charlie Welham. “Charlie and I have been good friends for a while, with the same goal and vision. We spend a lot of time together creating content for brands. It’s been awesome to see him grow the past year and achieve so much,” he said.

“Having Charlie a part of the ‘Magic Men’ has definitely made the experience a lot more enjoyable. We would love to have more gigs working together, hopefully, we can make that happen this year,” Mendoza added.

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring content creators, models, and coaches, he encouraged them to “just start.” “There is no perfect time for anything. You will make mistakes along the way but failure is only a part of the process. You never achieve true failure until you quit; so as long as you stay consistent and put the hours in, what you can achieve is only limited by you and your creativity,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Mendoza said, “I love this question. To me success is… and I always say this, “To have enough money to have enough time”. I’m not a materialistic guy. Owning a luxury car, a massive mansion, or designer clothing has never really been on any list.”

He continued, “I just want the time to create content and do what I love doing with the people I value the most. To me, that’s what success is. Being financially free and having total freedom is not enough if you don’t have people with you.”

“Time is of the essence, we’re only on this planet for so long. You never know when someone can disappear, so I just want to live my life and enjoy every moment with friends and family,” he concluded.

To learn more about content creator, model, performer, and coach Alex Mendoza, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.