Master Sha on how Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching (Dao De Jing) can help us in 2022

Who Is Master Sha?

Master Zhi Gang Sha has many a title to his name. Along with being a doctor of both Western and Eastern medicine, Master Sha is a healer, a teacher, and author of 30 books, 11 of which made the New York Times bestseller list. Several of his other works also made the bestseller lists of well-known renowned print media businesses, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Amazon. In addition to his MD degree in Western medicine from China, Master Sha is also a Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine, including being an expert at acupuncture and is also a Qigong Master. Accompanying his many talents as a doctor and teacher of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Master Sha is also a grandmaster in various Asian arts and received the honor of being named Qigong Master of the Year in 2002 at the Fourth World Congress on Qigong.

With his immense wisdom and experience, Master Sha combined the ethos of western medicine and the percipience of ancient Chinese practices to create Soul Mind Body Medicine to help humanity persevere to the highest level the world has to offer. The creation of Tao Calligraphy earned him the position of National Chinese Calligraphy Master, along with Honorable Researcher Professor, by the State Ethnic Academy of Painting in Beijing, China.

Master Sha endeavors to spread his wisdom and practices and help his fellow humans flourish, achieve well-being, and remain healthy, strong, and financially capable. To make that happen, Master Sha has established the Tao Academy, which offers workshops, retreats, training programs, and classes that share the wisdom and the practice of Tao.

In 2010, Master Sha founded the Love Peace Harmony Foundation as a spiritual teacher. He has been recognized widely for his extensive humanitarian activities. His awards include the 2006 Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission Award for his outstanding work in promoting peace. Master Sha has also been honored by the Council of the City and County of Honolulu and was named an Honorary Member of the Club of Budapest, an organization dedicated to resolving social, economic, and ecological challenges of the twenty-first century (as well as being a Qigong Master). He was named Spiritual Innovator of the Year in 2020 by the International Association of Top Professionals for his Soul Mind Body Medicine field and his work as a spiritual teacher.

What Is Tao Te Ching (Dao De Jing)?

Dao De Jing or The Classic of the Way and Virtue is a book reputedly written by the legendary Lao Zi around the 6th century BCE. Traditionally known in the West as the Tao Te Ching, the book consists of about 5000 characters and bestows upon people a deeper knowledge of cultivation and accumulation of virtue so that they can live life elevated to a higher level.

Irrespective of the small size of the book, it has been said to have shaped traditional Chinese culture for over 2400 years. Dao De Jing also is the second-most-translated book in the world after the Bible. In its 81 verses, Dao De Jing delivers an important message on how to live in this world with goodness and integrity. Time and time again, Dao De Jing tries to show us how an individual might see the world if they choose to spend more time in awareness and less in naming and blaming. It encourages humans to be more self-aware and exercise their own power in and over the world (tapping into mother earth).

Despite having existed for multiple centuries, the book only made its way to the West in the 16th century. Because of the book’s teachings of wisdom and its profound understanding of life, regardless of whatever religion or beliefs one professes, Tao Te Ching has been an inspiration for numerous great thinkers and philosophers.

The learned Master Sha is dedicated to helping people with a complete soul healing system, empowering others to heal themselves through understanding and applying the abundant soul wisdom provided by Tao Te Ching.

The Healing Ways of Tao Te Ching (Dao De Jing)

Tao can be translated as The Way of Life, and for those who are wondering what Tao is, it is the ultimate Source of all life and the ultimate divine power. Tao is not restricted to a belief system; it is not a religion. Tao understands all of life and can be implemented by anyone to improve their lives.

As a doctor of both Western and traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture, along with being a master of several Asian arts (including a Qigong Master), Master Sha has devoted his life to helping people heal their pains and better their situations. Master Zhi Gang Sha has managed to achieve this by creating new healing technologies that help heal people spiritually and physically through illness, rejuvenate, build immunity, and elevate every aspect of human life.

Master Sha has managed to derive the essence of Dao De Jing and paired it with his extensive experience and wisdom and created Tao soul healing practices, which include Tao Calligraphy, Tao Song, Tao Healing Hands, and more, that all work in various ways to help humans achieve success, happiness, and power in their lives. These soul healing practices and divine power help the individual focus on the energy of mother earth and become self-aware, harnessing the power of both the heart and soul healing to overcome challenges and difficulties in health, finances. relationships, and more.

What Are Tao Calligraphy and the Tao Calligraphy Healing Field?

Master Zhi Gang Sha acquired the knowledge and learning of the unique Chinese calligraphy form called Yi Bi Zi (Oneness writing) from the great professor Li Qiu Yun. Professor Li was a student of Tai Shi, the Supreme Teacher, who was the teacher to the last emperor and royal family of the Qing Dynasty in China. Before her death at over 100 years old, Professor Li Qiu Yun chose Master Sha as her sole lineage holder of this sacred form of calligraphy.

Yi Bi Zi is the style of calligraphy written in one stroke of the brush. After mastering the art of Yi Bi Zi, Master Sha went on to create the transformative art of Tao Calligraphy that consists of the essence and frequency of Tao Oneness and the Shen Qi Jing that manifests through the Five Levels of Creation.

According to Tao Science, co-founded by quantum physicist and cosmologist Dr. Rulin Xiu and Master Sha, Shen, or the soul, heart, and mind, is the warehouse, receiver, and processor of information. Qi is the energy that is the mover of information. Jing, which translates into matter, is the transformer of information. Following is how the process of the Five Levels of Creation works:

The soul is the information warehouse and is consistently in the process of sending information to your heart.

Your heart is the receiver of information and continues the process by sending it to the mind.

Your mind is the processor of information, responsible for the interpretation of this information and turning it into energy.

The energy then initiates action and leads the matter.

This matter then transforms into your thoughts, behavior, emotions, etc., and all of these have the power to affect your present, your perspective on the surrounding world (mother earth), and your future.

When one’s Shen Qi Jing connects with that of Tao Source, it creates a healing frequency and vibration that has the ability to clear any individual’s own Shen Qi Jing and help with healing, restoration, health, finances, and spirituality.

Not only that, Master Sha has also created the Tao Soul Healing Field. It consists of high frequency and vibrations from mother earth, which contribute to the healings and connect you to the power that lies within every soul. The Tao Healing Field is created through Tao Calligraphy. Tao Calligraphy creates the soul healing field that carries the powerful message of positivity to the Shen Qi Jing of people in the field. This helps transform their energy fields and access the power that lies within them. Master Sha is a firm believer in this and the power of tapping into mother earth.

The art of Tao Calligraphy created by Master Sha is not restricted to the ways of the world. It does not concern itself with beliefs, religions, or the lack thereof. It does not require a person to be a follower of Dao De Jing (Tao Te Ching). All one needs is an open mind and acceptance of Tao Calligraphy art, and it will help clear all the barricades and blockages within that are restricting or causing harm to one’s health, relationships, or financial situation.

How Can Tao Calligraphy and Tao Healing Benefit You?

It is very possible that many of you have tried various ways to improve your life. For example, you might have attempted to do it by changing your thoughts, perspectives, and outlook on life. All of them are good alternatives, but none of them actually is able to get to the root of your challenges and grievances because they do not carry the power to make a real difference.

The missing element is harnessing the power that lies within your heart and soul and listening to it. And that is exactly how Master Zhi Gang Sha, Tao Calligraphy, and the Tao soul Healing Field help you overcome all the difficulties in your life.

These Tao soul healing teachings that Master Sha and his healing field can help you understand that the leader is not the mind but the soul. It is the soul that is responsible for determining the heart, mind, energy, and eventually, matter. Master Sha believes the heart is a bridge between the soul and the mind. Your heart receives information from your soul and is responsible for the creation and enhancement of your health, relationships, finances, career, and much more. And the soul, heart, mind, and body are immensely affected by positive and negative information.

Negative information can lead to blockages in your life that eventually end up with you in pain, illness, depression, fear, and sadness. You will feel like nothing is working in your life, and there will be a constant lack of success.

This is where Tao teachings and Master Sha practices can help you. At the Tao Healing sessions, you will be taught powerful techniques to remove this negative information from your soul, heart, mind, and body that is blocking you and holding you back.

Master Sha uses the revolutionary Tao Calligraphy and Tao practices that are filled with positive energy to help you regain the connection you have lost with your heart and soul. The Tao soul Healing Field and Master Sha’s unconditional love will help you increase your power to manifest through the soul, mind, and heart and help transform matter, so you can lead a better life for yourself.

The Tao Healing Field and Master Sha can help you align your soul, heart, mind, energy, and matter, which leads to the attraction of good things that you have always wanted to happen for yourself. Master Sha’s unconditional love and soul wisdom permeates all healing.