Many elective surgical procedures are in decline: Health research

Research recently compiled shows the list of top ten health enhancement trend changes from 2019 to 2024. These are essential forms of elective surgery, some for health needs, others for personal vanity. Elective surgery or elective procedure is surgery that is scheduled in advance because it does not involve a medical emergency.

Ear surgery (otoplasty) saw the steepest decline in popularity, with a dramatic 663 percent decrease in the number of procedures performed in the U.S. in 2024 compared to 2019. Whereas, arm lift (brachioplasty) remains consistently popular, with only a 1 percent decline in the number of procedures over the same period.

Ear correction surgery is cosmetic surgery to alter the size or shape of the ears, or pin them back if they stick out.

A recent study by the firm Overnight Glasses analysed various indicators to assess the most popular health enhancement trends from 2019 to 2024. Data was sourced from relevant datasets, including search volume, Instagram and TikTok hashtags, average prices, and the number of procedures performed in both years.

To ensure comparability, all data was adjusted, with search volumes and hashtag counts normalized to account for differences in social media platforms’ user bases and evolving trends. This approach allowed for consistent scaling, particularly when calculating changes in the number of procedures performed over time. Data relates to the U.S.

The outcomes are:

Procedure Details Price Number of procedures performed in the US 2019 Number of procedures performed in the US 2023 Change in % Ear Surgery (Otoplasty) Cosmetic surgery to change the shape, position, or size of the ears. $3,955.00 35,965 4,713.00 -663.102 Chin Augmentation Surgery to enhance the chin’s shape and size using implants or bone reshaping. $3,307.00 12,694 5,403.00 -134.944 Cheek Augmentation Surgery to enhance the cheekbones using implants or fat transfer. $3,723.00 14,395 8,238.00 -74.739 Scar Revision Surgery Surgery to improve the appearance of scars from injuries, surgeries, or other causes. $2,200.00 279,239 170,000.00 -64.258 Neck Lift (Lower Rhytidectomy) Surgery to remove excess skin and fat from the neck area, reducing sagging and improving jawline definition. $5,898.00 29,235 21,575.00 -35.504 Glaucoma Surgery Eye surgery to reduce intraocular pressure to prevent optic nerve damage, often leading to improved eye health and quality of life. $3,000.00 300,000 221,602.00 -35.378 Thigh Lift Surgery to remove excess skin and fat from the thighs, improving leg contour and appearance. $5,871.00 12,245 9,421.00 -29.976 Buttock Augmentation Cosmetic surgery to enhance the shape and size of the buttocks using implants, fat transfer, or both. $4,517.00 35,880 28,638.00 -25.288 Brow Lift (Forehead Lift) Surgery to correct sagging brows and smooth forehead wrinkles. $3,962.00 14,903 13,318.00 -11.901 Arm Lift (Brachioplasty) Cosmetic surgery to remove excess skin and fat from the upper arms, improving contour and appearance. $4,893.00 21,823 21,429.00 -1.839

After otoplasty, comes chin augmentation, which saw a 134 percent decline in the number of procedures. On the other hand, the procedure stands out with a moderate cost at $3,307, also accompanied by an active social media presence with 146,000 Instagram hashtags and 3,471 TikTok hashtags.

Cheek augmentation takes the third spot, with a 74 percent decrease in procedures. Despite a strong Instagram presence with 90,000 hashtags and substantial search interest, the appeal of this surgical option has waned.

Scar Revision Surgery ranks fourth, with a 64 percent reduction in procedures, dropping from 279,239 in 2019 to 170,000 in 2024. Despite the high demand for scar improvement, reflected in its search volume of over 1.7 million and 51,600 Instagram mentions, the procedure is also the cheapest one at only $2,200.00.

Ranked fifth, neck lifts (rhytidectomy) saw a 35 percent decrease in procedures, from 29,235 in 2019 to 21,575 in 2024. Although this procedure still enjoys significant social media traction with 308,000 Instagram mentions and 24,400 TikTok hashtags, the reduction could indicate a growing preference for non-surgical skin tightening techniques.

Glaucoma surgery, ranked sixth, experienced a 35 percent decline. Despite having 138,500 searches and 22,200 Instagram mentions, this reduction may be attributed to advances in medical management and less invasive laser treatments that effectively control intraocular pressure without surgery, making them more attractive to patients seeking less invasive options.

In seventh place, thigh lift procedures fell by nearly 30 percent, from 12,245 in 2019 to 9,421 in 2024. Buttock Augmentation, a cosmetic surgery to enhance the shape and size of the buttocks using implants, fat transfer, or both, takes the eighth rank, with a 25 percent reduction in procedures.

Brow lifts rank ninth, with a modest 12 percent drop in procedures. Arm Lifts (brachioplasty) round out the top ten with the smallest decline of only 1.8 percent, from 21,823 procedures in 2019 to 21,429 in 2024.