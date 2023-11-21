Making Hanukkah special for your family with Manischewitz

Photo courtesy of Manischewitz

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Hanukkah is a time for families to gather and celebrate how resilient Jewish people were when faced with adversity and how they found light in the dark. Along with plenty of fun and festivities, the eight-day event features delicious food. When it comes to food for Hanukkah, Manischewitz is there to provide everything your family needs.

Manischewitz has been at the forefront of kosher culinary offerings for over a century. Now, as America’s predominant name in gourmet kosher products, they are reigniting the Hanukkah sugar cookie tradition with a range of delightful cookie kits, including the Manischewitz Ugly Sweater Chanukah Sugar Cookie Kit. This kit promises a blend of humor, tradition, and taste, comprising a sugar cookie mix, color powders, sprinkle mix, piping bags, and a unique sweater cookie cutter, all for just $8.99.

Many of us are searching for new ways to spend Hanukkah with our expanding families, as many of us spent the holiday growing up with our families. Some of us are looking forward to commemorating it for the first time, and we could even be honoring it in addition to other customary winter festivals. The good news is that most people can enjoy the joyful Hanukkah celebrations, and adopting and embracing the customs is not difficult.

Let’s explore Hanukkah and how you can make this historic festival special for your family.

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah honors the Jewish uprising in the second century B.C. against the Seleucids or Greek Syrians. At that time, the Jewish people were being forced to practice their faith by the Seleucids, who had taken over Israel, which was then known as Judea. Jews were forbidden from following their religion and forced to worship Greek gods and goddesses.

Under the leadership of Judah Maccabee, a group of Jews known as the Maccabees successfully overthrew the Seleucids and drove them out of Israel. Following this, Judah decided to restore and light the menorah, a seven-branched lighting device, to retake the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

However, the Maccabees discovered that their menorah could only burn for one night since they only had one can of oil. Nonetheless, the Jews declared this to be a miracle as the oil lasted for eight nights. Hanukkah is an eight-day holiday that was inspired by this miracle.

Here is how you can make this holiday special with your family.

Wear matching outfits for a fun memorable family photo

Don’t think twice about begging or bribing your family for a picture. Need more time to get matching Dreidel shirts ordered? Choose complementary colors and add some of your most cherished holiday ornaments. An interfaith family can also incorporate the winter festivals into their style by wearing holiday clothes.

Hiring a professional photographer is not necessary. With the help of a neighbor, you can quickly snap 10 minutes’ worth of smartphone photos. Never underestimate the impact of well-taken selfies—the 10-second retake of the family portrait.

Indulge your sweet tooth

Get some Hanukkah gelt, or chocolate coins wrapped in foil, and share it with your loved ones. Bags of gelt would be a great gift for your neighbors or your interfaith family, especially since Santa never brings them. If this has been a difficult year for you, give yourself that additional sweetness, perhaps two.

Alternatively, you can bake some cookies with the family, and involve the kids too to make it even more special. Another Hanukkah custom is also donuts. They are consumed, much like latkes, to commemorate the holiday’s oil miracle. Sufganiyot, traditional Hanukkah donuts, are deep-fried, jelly-filled donuts that you may make or purchase.

For people who prioritize ease of use without sacrificing enjoyment, the Manischewitz Ready to Decorate Pre-Baked Sugar Cookie Kit is an absolute must. For $9.99, you will get 12 festive-shaped sugar cookies together with all the essential ornamental accompaniments to make for a unique and unforgettable Hanukkah celebration.

The classic Manischewitz Donut Making Kit and the elaborate Manischewitz Chanukah House Cookie Kit complete the festive lineup.

Make potato latkes

To commemorate the oil that miraculously burnt for eight days during the Maccabees’ purification and rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, fried food is typically consumed during Hanukkah.

Children often like both cooking and eating latkes. Putting in place a few simple safety measures can allow you to involve kids in the making, mixing, and even frying of the potato latkes.

Here is a recipe that’s easy to make with the kids.

Ingredients:

A box of Manischewitz Potato Pancake Mix

2 eggs

1 cup of water

2 tbsp oil

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, mix the Manischewitz potato pancakes mix, eggs, and water. Let it sit for about 2 minutes. Heat your oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Drop the potato pancake batter into the frying pan using a large spoon. Ensure your potato pancakes are not touching each other. Cook the potato pancakes on one side for 3 minutes (or until golden brown), then carefully flip with the spatula and cook on the other side for 3 minutes (or until golden brown). Remove the potato pancakes from the frying pan and serve immediately. Serve with apple sauce, Manischewitz Apple Butter, or Manischewitz Honey

Songs around the menorah

Children enjoy watching the lighting of the menorah. The flickering candles are thrilling and captivating. Naturally, you must exercise caution around burning candles and keep a close eye on the younger children.

Jewish households have the option to repeat some customary prayers during the candle-lighting ceremony. Whatever you decide, though, it’s always enjoyable to observe a few customs around the menorah lighting.

Playing a few Hanukkah songs, learning the words, and organizing a family sing-along are some kid-friendly alternatives. Classic favorites are “I Have a Little Dreidel” and “Hanukkah O Hanukkah.”

As a family, you may also read a few Hanukkah novels. This is a fantastic method to teach kids about the origins of these customs and their significance while also learning more about the Hanukkah tale.