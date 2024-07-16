Luxury redefined: Krystin Coyle’s premium property management

Krystin Coyle. Photo by Rejean Brandt

If you’ve ever owned a rental property, you know that the location and quality of the property itself make a major difference when it comes to overall success. However, some property owners neglect one of the most important factors when it comes to a successful real estate venture: the property manager. Krystin Coyle, the founder of Roam Rentals, has built a business around both delivering premium management services to property owners and providing high-end rentals to traveling celebrities and corporate executives.

Roam Rentals currently manages approximately 60 investment properties. Krystin’s also works with homeowners who are hoping to make extra money by renting their homes out on an as-needed basis. Periodically renting your home through Roam Rentals isn’t difficult; because many of Krystin’s bookings are last-minute, her team has become adept at quickly getting a property ready for guests.

Roam Rentals has gained a reputation in Hollywood for finding and personalizing extended-stay rentals on short notice — sometimes as short as a few days. Because these rentals generally last for months, workdays at Roam Rentals are unpredictable. The team doesn’t set up rentals every day, but when they’re preparing a property, efficiency is key. They configure each room carefully, setting it up to ensure guests’ ultimate comfort. Top-of-the-line amenities and small touches like quality linens make each property feel like home the moment a guest walks through the door.

The company is based primarily in Winnipeg. However, Krystin sees expansion on the horizon. For the past three years, Roam Rentals has seen over 100% year-over-year growth, and it shows no signs of slowing down. That growth coincides with the company moving toward an uncommon niche within the industry: rentals to celebrities, film producers, and other high-profile people.

“I started my company about six years ago,” Krystin says. “In the last three years, I’ve focused more on renting to actors and producers. It was something I naturally gravitated towards, and then because of our success, and the demand that grew for these, I began catering specifically to that market.”

A property manager, but also a licensed realtor, Krystin can facilitate purchases for both new and established investment buyers. Because she leases properties to celebrities, Krystin has the knowledge needed to help buyers find and purchase the types of homes most likely to get these bookings.

In the crowded real estate industry, a company must be able to set itself apart to succeed. When there is a shortage of luxury rentals available, Krystin has become the go-to person and has been able to source and tap into the relatively empty market for these types of extended stays — meeting the needs of elite clientele and adventurous investment buyers alike.