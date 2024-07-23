Lux Hair NYC: The destination for quality hair extensions

Photo courtesy of Lux Hair NYC

People travel all over the world for quality. Their destination of choice for the highest quality Russian hair extensions? Lux Hair NYC. Lux Hair NYC’s premium Slavic hair extensions and top stylists ensure customers leave feeling like a million bucks. For everyone who is frustrated in their efforts to find the perfect hair, rest assured that it does exist. With over 1,000 different hair colors and lengths in stock daily, your search for the perfect hair extension stops here.

From Russia with love

The journey of Lux Hair NYC began with Olga, who moved to the US from Russia eight years ago with the goal of offering high-quality hair extensions for a discerning clientele. She started humbly, initially selling door-to-door. However, as her reputation grew, Olga was quickly able to open a salon in Brooklyn in 2018. This was no ordinary salon. It was the culmination of years of hard work and a commitment to excellence. The hair used by Lux Hair NYC is ethically sourced from individual donors, avoiding the bulk chemical processing methods common among competitors.

The product speaks for itself

Lux Hair NYC specializes in high-end European hair extensions that are available in a diverse range of colors, textures, and lengths up to 32 inches. These extensions are low-maintenance, natural-looking, and can be worn daily without needing frequent salon visits. The secret behind their success lies in the specialized techniques passed down through generations. The result is that Olga’s extensions are healthier and last longer than typical American methods.

Exceptional quality

What sets Lux Hair NYC apart is the undeniable quality of its product. Each strand of hair is meticulously sourced and treated to ensure it maintains its natural look and feel. Clients rave about the seamless integration of the extensions with their natural hair. They often describe the extensions as undetectable and incredibly comfortable. What’s more, they acknowledge that the extensions transcend being just a beauty enhancement. Rather, they are a statement of elegance and luxury.

Passion to make women look and feel beautiful

Olga’s passion for making women look and feel beautiful is the heart of Lux Hair NYC. Olga’s inspiration for extensions was ignited by her mother’s battle with cancer. Dedicated to empowering clients through her work, every individual’s transformation is a labor of love with the end-goal being to boost confidence and enhance natural beauty. Olga’s commitment goes beyond her business as she has a monthly give-away for free extensions for women who are battling cancer and are losing their hair.

The winning edge

Lux Hair NYC’s competitive advantage lies in its hair quality, ethical sourcing, and specialized installation techniques focused on hair health. By controlling the supply chain, they offer affordable luxury that many competitors can’t match. In addition, Lux Hair NYC prioritizes customer education and follow-up. The result is that they build lasting relationships that go beyond a single appointment.

Ready for a change?

Lux Hair NYC is more than just a salon. It’s a sanctuary for those seeking the highest quality hair extensions. Their premium products, expert techniques, and exceptional customer service have made them the gold standard in the industry.

Lux Hair NYC will have you feeling like a million bucks with your dream hair. They offer the finest hair extensions that are tailored to your needs, whether you’re looking for a subtle enhancement or a dramatic transformation. Visit their salon in Brooklyn to start your journey to beautiful, natural-looking hair.