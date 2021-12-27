Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Lawyer who successfully argued landmark US abortion case dies at 76

Sarah Weddington, who successfully argued the landmark Roe v. Wade case that enshrined abortion as a legal right in the U.S., died aged 76.

Published

Lawyer who successfully argued landmark US abortion case dies at 76
Sarah Weddington is believed to have been one of youngest people ever to win a case before the US' top court - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Cindy Ord
Sarah Weddington is believed to have been one of youngest people ever to win a case before the US' top court - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Cindy Ord

Sarah Weddington, who successfully argued the landmark Roe v. Wade case that enshrined abortion as a legal right in the United States, died Sunday aged 76, according to a former student and media reports.

In 1973, Weddington argued on behalf of plaintiff Norma McCorvey — known by the pseudonym “Jane Roe” — against Dallas district attorney Henry Wade in the US Supreme Court.

The top court ultimately ruled that access to abortion was a constitutional right — striking down restrictive state laws.

Weddington is believed to have been one of youngest people ever to win a case before the US’ top court.

She died “after a series of health issues”, former student Democratic candidate for Texas agriculture commissioner Susan Hays said on Twitter.

Abortion has been legal in the United States for nearly 50 years but remains a bitterly contentious issue, and access to the procedure varies from state to state.

Legal observers expect the conservative-dominated Supreme Court to also overturn Roe v. Wade next year, which would pave the way for total bans at the state level.

In 1998, Weddington expressed alarm when state-led abortion limitations mushroomed nationwide.

“I think of Roe v. Wade as a house that’s sitting on the edge of a beach, where the water is coming under it and taking the sand out,” she said.

“The house is still standing there, but it is more and more in danger of collapsing in the water.”

In this article:abortion as a legal right in the USA, abortion rights, Roe v. Wade case, Sarah Weddington, USA Supreme Court
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Life

The easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

As the omicron surge pummels a pandemic-weary nation, the first antiviral pills for Covid19 promise desperately needed protection.

10 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Russia’s first hypersonic multi- warhead salvo – Much hype; but are they invincible? Not really

Hypersonic missiles could be the crystal meth of future conflicts.

29 mins ago

Tech & Science

The Alpha variant evolved to evade our immune system — becoming the first ‘Variant of Concern’

Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations - Copyright AFP Chandan...

11 hours ago
Covid-hit Xi'an tightens measures as China sees 21-month case record Covid-hit Xi'an tightens measures as China sees 21-month case record

World

Covid-hit Xi'an tightens measures as China sees 21-month case record

The Chinese city of Xi'an, where 13 million residents are currently confined to their homes, announced tightened restrictions on Sunday.

20 hours ago