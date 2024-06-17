Kyle Fragnoli talks about the importance of mental health

Kyle Fragnoli. Photo Credit: Guy Viau Photography

Actor, fashion model, and athlete Kyle “Kiki” Fragnoli discussed the importance of mental health as part of “Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month,” which coincides with June.

Fragnoli on the significance of mental health

On the significance of mental health, Fragnoli remarked, “A strong mind can last a lifetime, so too can a weak one. So, I would rather live a full life than a life half-full.”

“There will never be a day you live problem free, because if that day ever comes, you seize to live,” he acknowledged.

Fragnoli’s message for people that are struggling with mental health

Frangoli wants to share the following message for people who are struggling with their mental health. “I want people to know that they are not alone, and that pain is temporary. Things get easier. Don’t give up. Keep loving and keep living,” he said.

Fragnoli on the need for communication

For men dealing with mental health issues, he underscored the need to “communicate.” “Sharing your feelings with others allows for new perspectives, beliefs, and understandings that you are not alone,” he said.

“Traditional stigma in men’s health, I find, stems from this perceived notion that men can’t show emotion or don’t need mental or emotional support; however, men lead the charts in overdoses, suicides, prison sentences, and education dropouts,” he elaborated.

Fragnoli shares ways to cope from a mental health standpoint

Fragnoli revealed some of the ways that have helped him for his own mental health. “Exercise and self-reflection. Exercise, first, to put some distance between me and my mental state. Self-reflection second to have a greater understanding of why I am feeling the way I am,” he said.

Fragnoli on his latest endeavors

Presently, Fragnoli revealed that he is training for the San Francisco marathon. “This will be my seventh marathon,” he admitted.

Fragnoli expresses gratitude for his fans and supporters

For the people that have been with him on his journey, Fragnoli stated, “I am so grateful to them. I would not be the man I am today if I never met the people who helped shape my past.”

For more information on Kyle “Kiki” Fragnoli, follow him on Instagram.