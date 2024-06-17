Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Kyle Fragnoli talks about the importance of mental health

Actor, fashion model, and athlete Kyle “Kiki” Fragnoli discussed the importance of mental health

Markos Papadatos

Published

Kyle Fragnoli
Kyle Fragnoli. Photo Credit: Guy Viau Photography
Kyle Fragnoli. Photo Credit: Guy Viau Photography

Actor, fashion model, and athlete Kyle “Kiki” Fragnoli discussed the importance of mental health as part of “Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month,” which coincides with June.

Fragnoli on the significance of mental health

On the significance of mental health, Fragnoli remarked, “A strong mind can last a lifetime, so too can a weak one. So, I would rather live a full life than a life half-full.”

“There will never be a day you live problem free, because if that day ever comes, you seize to live,” he acknowledged.

Fragnoli’s message for people that are struggling with mental health

Frangoli wants to share the following message for people who are struggling with their mental health. “I want people to know that they are not alone, and that pain is temporary. Things get easier. Don’t give up. Keep loving and keep living,” he said.

Fragnoli on the need for communication

For men dealing with mental health issues, he underscored the need to “communicate.” “Sharing your feelings with others allows for new perspectives, beliefs, and understandings that you are not alone,” he said.

“Traditional stigma in men’s health, I find, stems from this perceived notion that men can’t show emotion or don’t need mental or emotional support; however, men lead the charts in overdoses, suicides, prison sentences, and education dropouts,” he elaborated.

Fragnoli shares ways to cope from a mental health standpoint

Fragnoli revealed some of the ways that have helped him for his own mental health. “Exercise and self-reflection. Exercise, first, to put some distance between me and my mental state. Self-reflection second to have a greater understanding of why I am feeling the way I am,” he said.

Fragnoli on his latest endeavors

Presently, Fragnoli revealed that he is training for the San Francisco marathon. “This will be my seventh marathon,” he admitted.

Fragnoli expresses gratitude for his fans and supporters

For the people that have been with him on his journey, Fragnoli stated, “I am so grateful to them. I would not be the man I am today if I never met the people who helped shape my past.”

For more information on Kyle “Kiki” Fragnoli, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, Athlete, fashion model, june, Kyle Fragnoli, Marathon, men's mental health, Mental health, month
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Review: Courtney Pine superbly runs through the jazz playbook

Jazz musician Courtney Pine gave a superb performance at the Union Chapel in London.

24 hours ago
UK hospital bosses say they may be forced to cut services this winter due to soaring energy prices UK hospital bosses say they may be forced to cut services this winter due to soaring energy prices

Technology

Hospital hackings surge, putting patient data and safety at risk

With 1 in 3 Americans impacted by data breaches, modernizing these systems and enhancing cybersecurity measures are essential in protecting patient data.

21 hours ago
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for Congress to pass mandates on social media to protect young Americans' mental health US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for Congress to pass mandates on social media to protect young Americans' mental health

Tech & Science

Put tobacco-style warnings on social media: US health official

Social media platforms should feature tobacco-style health warnings for adolescents, a top US government health official said Monday.

7 hours ago
Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Jason Isbell, Bill Berry and Mike Mills at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Jason Isbell, Bill Berry and Mike Mills at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame

Entertainment

Chatting with R.E.M. and Jason Isbell at the Songwriters Hall of Fame

R.E.M. and Jason Isbell chatted at the red carpet of the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

24 hours ago