Kim Russo discusses her upcoming Roslyn Salt Cave event and the digital age

TV personality Kim Russo. Photo Courtesy of Kim Russo.

Kim Russo is a TV personality, author, psychic, spiritual teacher, and intuitive counselor. She chatted about her upcoming event at the Roslyn Salt Cave on Long Island.

Russo is known for hosting such TV shows as “The Haunting Of” and “Celebrity Ghost Stories.”

Roslyn Salt Cave Event

On her forthcoming Roslyn Salt Cave event, she said, “There will be two sessions in the Roslyn Salt Cave, and it will be held on a very special celestial evening. It is called Lion’s Gate Portal and it happens every August 8th, and it’s a manifestation type of a portal. There are a lot of people coming from other states to see me.”

“I will be walking around the audience, and I will be pulled to the people that the spirit guides me to so I can give them whatever messages they need to hear. My channeling has changed over the years,” she said.

“I am finding that I am receiving a lot more messages geared towards people’s soul missions and why they came here. Hopefully, it will give them an insight into a better way of living. It’s a sold-out event so I am very happy about that,” she elaborated.

“I hope the Roslyn Salt Cave event helps people find what they are looking for,” she acknowledged.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Russo said, “I actually like it so much better. I can reach such a wide audience without having to get on an airplane all the time. I think it’s the best thing that could happen to connect to people.”

“Initially, I thought writing books would be the best way to reach people, but it allows me to do the Livestreaming around the world, so it doesn’t limit people to gaining this knowledge,” she said.

“Back in the day, I did hold live classes and live events, where people would come in person. It’s a rare commodity but I still believe in the human connection (face to face), I do like that, so I always want to continue that happening as well,” she added.

Russo on Bobbi Allison

Russo had great words about psychic and spiritual guide Bobbi Allison. “Bobbi is great. She now lives in Florida. She is an Aquarian and she is out to change the world. We still talk, and she still does this great work as well,” she said.

Working with Linda Dano and Eric Mabius

In addition, Russo had favorable words about working with celebrities Linda Dano and Eric Mabius in her TV shows.

“Linda is just the sweetest woman,” she said. “Eric Mabius was the very first episode that I filmed of that TV show. That was my first episode. He was great and wonderful. So many celebrities have had these hauntings that you wouldn’t think.”

Russo on her two ‘Best of Long Island’ wins

Russo is a two-time “Best of Long Island” winner for “Best Psychic on Long Island” in 2015 and 2017 respectively. “I did win two years, so that was wonderful,” she admitted.

“In my heart, I am always a Long Islander,” she expressed. “I still have those ‘Best of Long Island’ plaques that they gave me. Ever since, there has been such an explosion of psychics and mediums on Long Island.”

As a bestselling author herself, Russo is fond of good journalism and writing. “I love writing myself…. It is very therapeutic,” she said.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “being a grandma and loving it.”

“I just became a grandmother for the first time, and it is definitely life-changing,” she said. “My grandbaby is just three weeks old.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be to “heal the world.”

“I would love to heal the world every chance I have in every aspect: physically, emotionally, spiritually, and mentally,” she said. “I would love to have the ability to do that. That’s why I’m called the ‘Happy Medium’ because I like balance.”

Success

Regarding her definition of success, Russo said, “Success, to me, means living your highest purpose with love, happiness and balance.”

“Also, being able to emulate practicing what you preach,” she explained.

“Authenticity is another word that is in my vocabulary,” Russo said. “I am a truth seeker… I can see the truth even when people are lying to themselves, and they don’t realize it. It’s interesting to see the truth of a lot of situations. In time, the truth shows itself; the truth always comes out.”

Fans and supporters

For her fans, she said, “I love my fans. I did not forget them. People are often asking where I’ve been and why I don’t make as many videos anymore. People may be shocked to believe that I am a bit shy. I haven’t really mastered the tech world even though I am getting so much better. I plan on doing more workshops, classes, and Facebook lives.”

“My fans have been just like my family,” she said. “They have given me so much love and support, and unconditional love, honestly, throughout the years. The fans never forget whether my shows have been on the air or off the air. The fans inspire me to keep going.”

To learn more about Kim Russo, follow her on Instagram, and visit her website.