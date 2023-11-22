Kevin Loeffler: A journey towards authenticity and gender equality beyond 60

Image courtesy of Kevin Loeffler

At a point in life when many have settled into the comforts of what they’re used to, (they/themme) faced a journey of profound self-discovery, which can now be considered a symbol of authenticity and transformation. With full courage and pride as a result of overcoming decades of struggles and challenges, they represent the epitome of a straight femme man, comfortable in their love for traditionally feminine aesthetics while maintaining their attraction to women. Their story vividly illustrates the liberating power of living one’s truth.

Kevin’s professional journey is equally compelling. Once at the helm of SalesVelocity, their leadership skills are now channelled into advocating for gender inclusivity and fairness. As Kevin steps away from the corporate world dominated by societal pressures and standards, their focus turns to a cause close to their heart—Gender Fair, an organization committed to promoting gender equality and inclusivity.

Gender Fair: A force for change

Gender Fair, where Kevin now dedicates their efforts, is a pioneering organization that evaluates companies based on the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs). Established in 2010 by UN Women and the United Nations Global Compact, the WEPs provide concrete, measurable standards for gender equity. Companies striving for the coveted Gender Fair certification must excel in five key areas: leadership, employee policies, advertising, diversity reporting, and social impact. A company must score at least 70 out of 100 on Gender Fair’s proprietary index to meet the Gender Fair standard and be eligible for certification, showcasing a true investment in gender equality.

Gender Fair’s impact is far-reaching. It not only helps companies benchmark and improve their gender practices but also empowers consumers, employees, and investors to support organizations that genuinely commit to gender fairness. This is more crucial than ever in an era where individuals increasingly align their spending and employment choices with their values.

Kevin’s role at Gender Fair is key. He is at the forefront of guiding companies towards achieving and even surpassing the Gender Fair certification standards. Their work involves both evaluating and educating, inspiring businesses to prioritize gender equality as a core aspect of their operations and culture.

“Gender Fair Certification acts as a catalyst for cultural transformation within organizations, fostering environments where talent thrives, innovation flourishes, and ethical practices are ingrained. In essence, Certification is not just an ethical choice but a strategic business imperative in today’s rapidly evolving corporate world,” Kevin expounds.

A book of hope and transformation

Amidst this impactful work, Kevin is also set to release their book, “Finally Kevin – A True Story of A Queer Recovering Addict.” This memoir is highly anticipated to be a source of inspiration, offering valuable insights into their personal transformation and advocating for the importance of living authentically. It’s a call to action for anyone struggling with their identity, reinforcing that it’s never too late to embrace one’s true self.

“The book also carries a very important message about the differences between gender identity and sexual identity. They are mutually exclusive and if I had known that early on, who knows how many less people I may have had to hurt to reach the point of being ‘Finally Kevin.’ These topics need to be talked about more and better understood by all generations, not just the Gen Zers, and I am using my book as a forum to do just that,” Kevin concludes.

Kevin Loeffler’s story is an extraordinary narrative of courage, change, and commitment to equality. Their work with Gender Fair and their personal journey symbolize a broader movement towards a more inclusive and equitable society. As Kevin continues to break barriers and champion gender fairness, their legacy is a powerful reminder of the endless possibilities that come with embracing authenticity and fighting for a fairer world.