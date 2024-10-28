Kenyth Mogan talks about his new book, and being a part of the digital age

Kenyth Mogan. Photo Credit: Sean Augustine

Artist Kenyth Mogan chatted about his new book “My Dead Boyfriend” and being a part of the digital age.

Inspiration to write this book

On his inspiration to write his new novel, he said, “It’s a long-winded answer, I apologize. Before the pandemic, I had planned an album in partnership with a well-known and truly outrageous intellectual property. However, when the world came to a standstill, those plans evaporated.”

“The pandemic forced me to reevaluate my goals and realized music might not be my desired path anymore – at least not as an artist,” he noted.

He continued, “Then, the loss of an old friend affected me in a way I never could have imagined, and I fell into a dark depression. However, I discovered the wonderful world of Japanese idol groups like Travis Japan and Naniwa Danshi.”

“Their music helped rekindle my creative spark and channel my grief into writing. ‘My Dead Boyfriend’ was only possible because of them, and the man who introduced me to their sound. That’s why the book is dedicated to them,” he said.

“As I researched similar stories worldwide, I stumbled upon the Thai BL drama ‘He’s Coming to Me,’ written and directed by Noppharnach Chaiyahwimhon (Aof). It’s one of the most beautiful pieces of television I’ve ever seen,” he noted.

“This led me to discover other series produced by GMMTV, many based on novels by JittiRain, an incredible writer and one of the sweetest people I’ve met. JittiRain is also one of the main reasons I set the novel in Bangkok,” he explained.

“Because of them, I fully embraced the quote from Carrie Fisher: ‘Take your broken heart and turn it into art’,” he added.

Favorite part of the writing process

On his favorite part of the writing process, he revealed, “Crafting the characters.”

“I’ve loved watching them evolve. Max, Taiyō and TJ have become incredibly important to me, especially Taiyō. He’s an amalgamation of my nephews when they were younger and is a spitfire of a kid. I also incorporated many real-world friends and inspirations into the story,” he elaborated.

Lessons learned from writing this book

On the lessons learned from writing this book, he reflected, “Writing ‘My Dead Boyfriend’ reminded me of my passion for storytelling, which I first discovered with my 2007 novel, ‘The Phoenix Chronicles’.”

“Although I enjoyed writing and promoting it at anime and comic conventions, the publishing experience was marred by behind-the-scenes drama. I was inexperienced and naive, without an agent, and had no idea what was happening. It was an awful experience,” he said.

“However, when a story wants to be born, you have no choice but to help it along. ‘The Phoenix Chronicles’ went through many iterations, including a comic book and an anime pilot script,” he noted.

“The script caught the attention of Digital Fabulist, my current publisher, who has been incredible. This experience is a world apart from my previous one,” he added.

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations, he shared, “My friends, as silly as that sounds.”

“Over the past few years, I’ve met many creative people, including JittiRain, who constantly inspire people worldwide. My goal is to publish ‘My Dead Boyfriend’ in other languages and have it adapted into a BL by GMMTV,” he said.

The digital age

On being an author in the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology and social media are prevalent, he exclaimed, “It’s incredible.”

He continued, “With the click of a button, you can share your soul with fans worldwide. Social media is a powerful tool when used correctly. I’ve been lucky enough to connect with other creators, not just JittiRain, but writer/directors like Tanwarin Sukkhapisit. She has an incredible eye and knack for storytelling and would make an amazing director for ‘My Dead Boyfriend’ — if you’re reading this – call me!”

“I’m also grateful to have a publisher who values my thoughts and opinions as a creator. They handle all the business side of getting the book to the masses and I get to interact. It’s been great so far,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring authors

For young and emerging authors, he encouraged them to “write.” “Not everything is going to be great — and that’s okay. Just write. Don’t be afraid to take the risk,” he underscored.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he expressed, “Success isn’t measured in money or notoriety but in the act of doing something you’re afraid of.”

“I’m scared now that this book is out, but I’m excited and grateful to my friends who have supported me. Even if it sells only five copies, I’ll consider it a success,” he added.

Closing thoughts on the new book

For fans and readers, he stated about the book, “Even the best-laid plans can go sideways. Don’t be afraid to adapt. Grief comes in weird waves and will try to pull you down.”

“Get angry, cry, scream, but don’t let it consume you. As hard as it is to understand, you will come out the other. Remember Carrie Fisher,” he concluded.

His book “My Dead Boyfriend” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

To learn more about Kenyth Mogan, follow him on Instagram.