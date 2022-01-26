Karen Conkel talks about the Southeastern Guide Dogs and their mission

Karen Conkel of the Southeastern Guide Dogs. Photo by Chris Lake, Southeastern Guide Dogs

Karen Conkel, the Associate Director of Philanthropy of the Southeastern Guide Dogs, spoke about what the guide dogs do and what their mission is.

Southeastern Guide Dogs began in 1982 with a single vision: to help those who cannot see. Today, they also serve veterans with disabilities and children with significant challenges.

They are an internationally accredited guide and service dog school headquartered in Palmetto, Florida. These guide dogs transform lives by creating and nurturing extraordinary partnerships between people and dogs.

The organization operates the most advanced training facilities of any service dog organization in the world. Their experts breed, raise, and train elite working dogs and they now have over 1,200 dogs under their auspices.

It is evident that a dog can make a difference in people’s lives, and it can truly be any man’s best friend.

Guide dogs are for people with vision loss, as well as service dogs for veterans with disabilities, and skilled companion dogs for qualifying children and youth.

Conkel was recently featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, where she was interviewed by two-time Telly award-winning host Donna Drake and they spoke about the Southeastern Guide Dogs and their mission.

On May 14 and 15, the “Samantha’s Friends” fundraiser will take place in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, which will benefit the Southeastern Guide Dogs. The following daytime actors will be in attendance: Mike Manning, Eric Martsolf, Patrika Darbo, Dan Feuerriegel, Brandon Beemer, Jordi Vilasuso, Kyle Lowder, Stacy Haiduk, and Carson Boatman.

To learn more about the Southeastern Guide Dogs, visit their official website, and their Facebook page.