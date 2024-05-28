Justin Mabson talks about mental health in the digital age

Justin Mabson. Photo Courtesy of Justin Mabson.

Justin Mabson, fitness trainer, coach, and social influencer chatted about the importance of mental health in the digital age.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Justin Mabson.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Mabson said, “I think this is the best time ever. You just need to keep adapting to the world. I hope things keep changing for the better.”

“I like this new technology and all the new apps that are coming out because they make it easier for me to help out more and more people. I love the things that we are now able to work with,” he said.

On his future plans, Mabson remarked, “We are still on a good, steady track. I still have big goals and big dreams and I want to help out as many people as I possibly can.”

“Presently, I have more systems in place where I am able to give out a lot more free information and resources in order to help people in that regard. The things that I have set up right now are great… I am very happy with them,” he elaborated.

Mental health in the digital age

Mabson addressed the importance of mental health in this digital age.

“I think that’s a very big topic, and one that I am very passionate about,” he stressed. “I am a big advocate of mental health. I have struggled myself with that in the past, and I know many people that have as well, so I would love to be there for people, especially if they are struggling with their mental health.”

“There is not enough light shined on mental health for everybody, especially men,” he admitted. “Men are taught to act in a superior, strong, and emotionless way, where they are not open about their feelings.”

“Male mental health is very important and that is something that I want to put a light on,” he said. “That is something that we should all focus on a little bit more.”

Advice for hopefuls that wish to go into fitness

For hopefuls that wish to go into fitness, he said, “People need to think about fitness for more than just selfish reasons. Don’t do it for the money or the recognition. The most successful people are the ones that are in it for the right reasons.”

“If you want to help people succeed and to make the world better, then go for it,” he said. “That is something that I think is pretty important.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Mabson said, “TBD…”

“It is hard to put a title on that one,” he admitted. “This has been a big point in my life because I recently came close to losing my life… it happened overnight and out of nowhere. I had a seizure in my sleep, and my girlfriend came in and flipped me over, and the doctors said that was what probably saved my life.”

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “endless knowledge.”

“The power of knowing absolutely everything is incredible because I can help as many people as possible,” he said. “Also, think about the number of arguments you can win. Think about everything!”

Favorite motto to live by

Regarding his favorite motto to live by, he shared, “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, and the second-best time is right now.” “I love this quote because it makes you think to do things now,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, “I think success is strongly determined by a person’s mindset. It is measured differently by every individual.”

“I measure success by the number of lives I can change with the work that I am doing, and keeping those around me (friends, relatives, and family) in a good, safe, and healthy place,” he explained.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, he said, “I want to express a big thank you to all of the fans and supporters. A deep thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for sticking along to this journey from the beginning.”

To learn more about Justin Mabson, follow him on Instagram.