Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Judge blocks Texas from investigating parents of transgender teen

A Texas state court has temporarily blocked the state’s child welfare agency from investigating the parents of a transgender teen.

Published

A transgender flag at a demonstration in New York on June 28 2019
A transgender flag at a demonstration in New York on June 28 2019 - Copyright AFP Jure Makovec
A transgender flag at a demonstration in New York on June 28 2019 - Copyright AFP Jure Makovec

A Texas judge on Wednesday blocked the state from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirmation treatments but stopped short of preventing the state from looking into other reports about children receiving similar care.

The parents had been under investigation for alleged child abuse due to providing gender-affirming medical care for their 16-year-old child, according to The Guardian.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Austin District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary order halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the parents for charges of child abuse.

The judge set a March 11 hearing date on whether to issue a broader temporary order blocking enforcement of Abbott’s directive. Meachum issued the order hours after attorneys for the state and for the parents appeared via Zoom in a brief hearing.

The family members, Judge Meachum wrote, “face the imminent and ongoing deprivation of their constitutional rights, the potential loss of necessary medical care, and the stigma attached to being the subject of an unfounded child abuse investigation.” She blocked the state from taking any adverse employment action against Ms. Doe.

According to the Associated Press, the parents of the 16-year-old girl asked the judge to block the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating them and the parents of other transgender youth under a directive Governor Greg Abbott issued last month. 

“Their actions caused terror and anxiety among transgender youth and their families across the Lone Star State and singled out transgender youth and their families,” said the lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal.

The two groups also represented a clinical psychologist who has said the order will force her to choose between reporting her clients to the state or facing the loss of her license and other penalties.

Abbott’s directive and Attorney General Ken Paxton’s opinion go against the nation’s largest medical groups, including the American Medical Association, which have opposed Republican-backed restrictions filed in statehouses nationwide, reports the New York Times.


In this article:Child abuse, Gref Abbott directive, Lawsuit, Temporary blocking order, texas, Transgender youth
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns next to an unidentified soldier's body in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, following street battles A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns next to an unidentified soldier's body in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, following street battles

World

Ukraine tells Russian mothers — Come and get your sons

Ukraine has told mothers of captured Russian troops they can have their sons back if they come to get them.

22 hours ago
Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices

World

Op-Ed: Next phase – Confrontation with the West as Russia’s big push hits turbulence

Russia is out of its depth and out of its league.

9 hours ago
Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling

World

Ukraine pounded and exodus mounts as Russia seizes key city

Russian troops seized Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall in a war that has drawn global outrage.

10 hours ago
Ruins of the Sasson synagogue in Iraq's northern city of Mosul Ruins of the Sasson synagogue in Iraq's northern city of Mosul

World

Heritage of Iraq’s last few Jews at risk

Iraq's Jewish community was once one of the largest in the Middle East but its members have dwindled to a handful.

23 hours ago