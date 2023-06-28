Josh Seiter talks about the significance of mental health

Josh Seiter. Photo Courtesy of Josh Seiter

Reality star Josh Seiter (of “The Bachelorette” fame) chatted about the significance of mental health and the digital age.

Olympic gold medalist, world champion swimmer, and mental health advocate Michael Phelps once said: “You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get.” This quotation applies to Josh Seiter.

Men’s Health Awareness month

A social media influencer, Seiter discussed the impact of Men’s Health Awareness month, which coincided with June. “I have spent the last seven years on social media sharing my experiences with anxiety and depression, and much of that has involved listening to my followers relate experiences that are distinctly similar to mine,” he said.

“I don’t believe in relegating mental health issues to one month, June was like any other month for me. I shared a bit more about my experience with anxiety and depression, and sifted through my inbox to help counsel as many people as I could,” he elaborated.

“I’m grateful that June has been designated Men’s Health Awareness month, but I believe we need to do more in the other 11 months remaining each year,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “The digital age has brought with it a sort of democratization of information and access. Almost anyone, from anywhere really, can start an Instagram or Twitter profile and gain a significant following. I’m just a guy with an iPhone from a small Midwest town, but I was able to grow my page to a point that when I post, it has a meaningful impact.”

Seiter continued, “I think that speaks volumes to the power and import of content creation in 2023. However, it’s a double-edged sword. Others who disagree with me can be just as vocal as myself, so I’ve come under increasingly sharp criticism as of late.”

“I think that sums up being a content creator in the digital age; it comes with relative power that can militate for and against you depending on how you use your platform. So, I try to use it very carefully,” he added.

Lessons learned from the digital age

On the biggest lessons that he learned from the digital age, Seiter revealed, “The digital age has taught me that anything I do or say is catalogued for eternity. It’s also taught me that fallacious claims can easily take root and take on a life of their own. To the first point, there are some things that I’ve said and done ten or fifteen years ago that are on the web, so it is a really fine line that we have to walk.”

“To the second point, anyone with an iPhone and a social media page has as much power to disseminate information as the next person, so we really have to consider the source. If you even take the Titanic submersible as an example, there are a lot of conspiracy theories floating around about that incident. And a lot are spurious. I think that demonstrates the caution and circumspection we need to show when digesting material online,” he elaborated.

Mental health importance

On the importance of mental health, he remarked, “There is nothing more important than our mental health, and I think people are finally starting to prioritize this. We saw it with the propagation of remote work and people taking hiatuses from demanding jobs.”

“We’ve also seen it in the gig sector and the proliferation of the gig economy writ large. People are no longer content slaving away at work for 40 years for a gold watch and retirement party,” he said.

“I’ve taken a similar route, in that I’m a content creator that has a flexible schedule that allows me to travel and work from home. This allows me to focus on my mental health and find a better work and life balance. I’m personally inspired by the direction we are headed in terms of prioritizing our mental health,” he elaborated.

What mental health means to him

Seiter furnished his definition of the word “mental health.” “The words ‘mental health’ mean balance,” he said.

“Balance in work. Balance in life. Balance in being. For me it means peace. Even financial security, which isn’t always possible for everyone. I think mental health means different things for different people, but if I had to sum it up in one word, it means ‘peace’,” he elaborated.

“Now, how we find that peace is a different question, but it’s a journey I think we are all on together,” he added.

Future goals

Regarding his plans for the future, he shared, “My future goals are to continue raising awareness around mental health and body positivity, and continue ministering to my followers. I think a lot of people could find happiness if they had a significant paradigm shift, and I try to provide that in the words I share online and in interviews.”

Advice for people that wish to go on reality TV

For hopefuls that wish to compete or participate in reality television, he encouraged them to stay away. “I miss nothing from reality television. It’s largely staged, and some is even scripted. Producers and executives dictate the narrative and how each character is portrayed through editing. I have no desire to be on television again,” he said.

“Stay away,” he reiterated. It’s bad for your mental health. Producers control everything, and they can portray you in a way that significantly impacts your mental health. Find a hobby or create a social media page. You could get just as famous. After all, all you need is a mobile phone.”

For more information on reality TV alum and social influencer Josh Seiter, follow him on Instagram.