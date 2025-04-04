Josh McGregor talks about being a model in the digital age

Model John McGregor. Photo Credit: Josh Jordan.

Josh McGregor chatted about being a model in the digital age, and he shared his inspirations and furnished his definition of success.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Josh McGregor, who hails from New Zealand.

Daily motivations

Regarding his daily inspirations as a model, he said, “I am inspired by making my family proud. Nothing is more rewarding than seeing my family happy.”

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “I am definitely exploring the art of acting. I want to be in a major film or TV series in the next few years.”

Career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, McGregor responded, “Absolutely. Every day is a new adventure and learning curve. I learn and improve on myself each day at a time.”

‘The Bondsman’ series starring Kevin Bacon

McGregor shared his views on “The Bondsman” series on Prime Video starring Kevin Bacon.

“Kevin Bacon is an incredible actor and it was a pleasure to be apart of the New York premiere,” McGregor said. “The series was spectacular, and it kept me on the edge of my seat for the whole screening.”

The digital age

On being a model in the digital age, now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent, McGregor said, “It’s really something that everyone has adjusted to.”

“The glass is always half-full for me so I see it as a great way to make connections and to grow both personally and professionally,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring models

For young and emerging models, he said, “Don’t compare yourself to anyone because everyone is unique and has their own route.”

“It is essential to focus on being the best version of yourself and the rest will follow,” he underscored.

Success

On his definition of the word success, McGregor said, “Success means finding happiness in what you do. No matter who you are or what your accomplishment may be, if you are happy at the end of the day, then that’s all that matters.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, McGregor expressed, “I’m really grateful for each and every one of you, thank you for giving me the platform that I have.”

“I couldn’t be here without you guys,” he said, effusively.

To learn more about fashion model Josh McGregor, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

Read More: Meet Bryan Montañez — Fashion model, social influencer, and content creator