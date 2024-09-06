Jon Velie’s tech-focused perspective on immigration law

Photo courtesy of Jon Velie

America’s economy and low unemployment rate have long attracted a diverse and talented workforce from countries around the globe. Recently, immigration across borders has become more dynamic, but the laws related to it often pose a challenge to people who are willing to pursue their American dream. Velie Global Law Firm, an immigration law firm powered by Visas.ai, is filling this void with a firm commitment to client-centric solutions. Velie Global Law Firm was founded by Jon Velie, a skilled attorney with a commitment to providing innovative solutions in the field of immigration.

With over 30 years of experience, Velie’s passion for immigration law stems from his family’s history. Over a century ago, his great-great-grandfather helped Jewish refugees find new homes in America after the Holocaust. With Velie Global Law Firm, Jon continues his grandfather’s legacy.

Velie’s extensive legal experience and strong understanding of immigration law have enabled him to develop effective legal strategies for his clients. He has handled tens of thousands of immigration cases so far. His approach blends traditional legal expertise with modern technology to create an Intelligent Immigration Platform using Visas.ai. This platform utilizes artificial intelligence to keep up with rapidly changing immigration laws and manage cases efficiently, enhancing client outcomes.

Velie was inspired to create Velie Global Law Firm after noticing the complex nature of immigration law in the U.S. He felt someone’s dream of building a career in a foreign nation or coming to America is behind every case. It can also be the dream of American company leaders to make something special.

Evolving the firm with the pace of the fast-changing immigration law has been the biggest challenge for Velie. However, he and his team overcame it by embracing technology. Visas.ai has been crucial in sustaining the firm, keeping it ahead of legislative changes, and managing cases more effectively. Velie also focused on continuous team education and training to ensure they remain adaptable and informed.

Velie Global Law Firm distinguishes itself by its focus on client relationships, strategic planning, effective communication, and the use of technology to enhance legal services. Velie and his team understand that relationships can help them accomplish their goals. Strategy is crucial in delivering excellent legal work. Their litigation background equips them to identify and address issues upfront, making their briefing process outstanding. Advanced AI technology further helps attorneys identify problems and suggest strategies to enhance their work’s quality and efficiency.

Velie Global Law Firm is dedicated to guiding clients through the complex immigration process and providing comprehensive support to its clients. This approach has yielded impressive results, with more than a 98% approval rate for visa applications. The firm has received the United Nations Human Rights Award, the International Business Awards Golden Stevie for Legal, and the American Bar Association’s Access to Justice Award.

Velie envisions expanding the services of Velie Global Law Firm. He aims to make legal assistance more accessible to a wider range of people through advanced technology. His tech-driven approach to immigration law has not only enhanced efficiency but also ensured that every client’s dream has the best chance of becoming a reality. As America continues to welcome a new generation of immigrants, Jon Velie and his team at Velie Global Law Firm are all set to find them a new home.