Jointly’s Spark Pro: AI-driven cannabis recommendations for personalized wellness

Eric Gutshall, CDO and co-founder at Jointly. Photo courtesy of Eric Gutshall

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

As the cannabis industry continues to expand, consumers and dispensaries alike face the challenge of navigating an increasingly vast array of products. With so many options available — each affecting individuals differently — finding the right product for specific wellness needs can be overwhelming.

Jointly’s Spark Pro addresses this issue by offering a smart, AI-powered platform that simplifies the process. Whether you’re seeking to improve sleep, manage pain, or boost focus, Spark Pro helps dispensaries guide customers to the ideal cannabis products tailored to their unique goals. This tool is designed to streamline the search, enhancing the overall cannabis experience by making it easier to match products with individual wellness needs.

Jointly CDO and co-founder Eric Gutshall explains, “Our goal with Spark Pro is to shift the focus from price and potency to a more personalized, effects-based approach. We want customers to leave the dispensary with exactly what they need to achieve their wellness goals.”

In a typical dispensary, both customers and sales staff often face significant challenges. Customers may feel overwhelmed by the array of products and uncertain about which one will best meet their needs. The diversity in product effects can lead to confusion and dissatisfaction. For dispensary staff, training budtenders to make the right product recommendations is a time-consuming and costly process. It usually takes three to six months for a budtender to become proficient enough to effectively boost sales, yet many employees leave their positions within a year. This high turnover and the associated training costs contribute to inefficiencies and inconsistencies in customer service.

Spark Pro addresses these issues with its B2B application, which integrates seamlessly with brick-and-mortar dispensaries. By connecting directly to the retailer’s point-of-sale system, Spark Pro enables budtenders to access real-time information about product availability and suitability. This integration streamlines the shopping experience, allowing dispensaries to offer more informed recommendations and improve overall customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Gutshall notes, “Spark Pro is about more than just selling cannabis; it’s about promoting purposeful consumption. We want to educate consumers, simplify their shopping experience, and ultimately help them achieve their desired effects in a safe and informed way.”

In addition to improving product recommendations, Spark Pro helps dispensaries manage their inventory more effectively. By understanding which products are most likely to meet customer needs, dispensaries can optimize stock levels, reducing the risks of overstocking or running out of popular items. This not only boosts operational efficiency but also ensures customers can always find what they’re looking for.

To generate accurate product recommendations, Spark Pro is built on a sophisticated AI model that requires specific input data. The platform considers the customer’s consumption goals, which might include pain management, sleep improvement, or enhanced focus, among others. In addition to these goals, Spark Pro accounts for 15 key factors that influence cannabis consumption. These include dosage, time between doses, sleep patterns, hydration levels, and even environmental factors like set and setting. By considering these variables, Spark Pro can provide a personalized recommendation tailored to the individual’s unique needs.

“For the past five years, we’ve been collecting data from thousands of cannabis consumers. This data is the backbone of Spark Pro, allowing us to offer recommendations that are not just accurate but deeply personalized and backed by real-world experiences,” says Gutshall.

Much like fitness or diet apps, the Jointly app enables users to rate the effectiveness of each cannabis session, providing valuable insights into which products work best for specific goals. This extensive dataset, now the largest of its kind in the cannabis industry, forms the foundation of Spark Pro’s AI-driven recommendations.

The future of cannabis retail lies in purposeful consumption — where consumers can confidently choose products that are right for them, and dispensaries can offer unparalleled service and expertise. With Spark Pro, Jointly is on a mission to usher the cannabis industry into an era of informed, intentional, and effective product use. To learn more, visit jointlybetter.com.