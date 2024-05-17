John Hur’s ‘life cocoon’: Bringing wellness to a fashion favorite

Photo courtesy of Life Cocoon

For many, daily life in America has never been more fraught with more uncertainty and stress. A recent study from the American Psychological Association demonstrated that more than 80% of Americans reported feelings of stress within a two week span, a trend that coincides with a dangerous uptick in drug and alcohol usage across the nation.

This climate sent John Hur entrepreneur and Founder of Life Cocoon, searching for a new source of relaxation. Leveraging his years of experience commercializing biotechnology products in Silicon Valley, he looked to address this issue by turning to the coziest staple in his weekend wardrobe: his hoodie.

Today, the team at Life Cocoon provide aromatherapy ‘on the go’ with the Bliss Hoodie, the first hoodie infused with essential oils and equipped with an aromatherapy hood. During manufacturing, the Bliss Hoodie undergoes a curing process in which the garment is fully infused with a blend of wellness compounds and essential oils, imbuing aromatherapy and benefits into its fibers. With these anti-inflammatory and stress reducing features, Life Cocoon’s heavy-weight cotton hoodie promises to make its wearers feel as though they are relaxing at a beachside resort — any day of the week.

Moreover, the Bliss Hoodie contains perforated mesh pockets in its hood, which allow for added scent diffusion via Life Cocoon’s Aromapods. Alternatively, they offer a separate Bliss Hoodie without wellness-treated fabric, but still with the innovative Aromatherapy Hood, not to mention a cuddly soft design specially catered to everyday lounging.

With Aromapods, Life Cocoon’s customers have access to an expansive catalog of therapeutic scents to prolong their aromatherapy experience. Once a customer slots an Armoapod into the mesh pocket of their hoodie, they are good to go — no additional steps are needed. These pods provide added wellness benefits for up to three months, giving wearers the ability to customize their scent treatment without any added hassle.

Life Cocoon has crafted a wide variety of Aromapod scents, including Eucalyptus, Lavender, Sage, Agarwood (Oud), Rose, and Blackwood. With these selections, they can deliver customers a host of therapeutic benefits. Eucalyptus and lavender, for example, are shown to have anti-inflammatory effects. Meanwhile, key ingredients like Jojoba Oil are frequently used in natural lotions and baby formulas.

These subtle touches differentiate the Bliss Hoodie in the wellness space, giving customers an added boost of relaxation for their garment treatment. Elsewhere, the Life Cocoon team believes in crafting sustainable products via natural ingredients. To encapsulate the fibers in the Bliss Hoodie, they utilize a mechanism of biopolymers found in kelp, rather than relying on plastics or other harmful ingredients. As a result, their products manage to create a luxurious experience at a minimal environmental impact, making them an eco-friendly solution for wellness needs.

Since its release, the Bliss Hoodie has quickly gained a foothold in the market, with notable influencers like Vince Xu, a star from CW’s popular F-Boy Island, having been seen wearing one in the show’s most recent season. Life Cocoon has also been invited to PROJECT Las Vegas, a prominent fashion event that highlights the latest trends in menswear.

As stress levels continue to rise nationwide, consumers are increasingly on the lookout for sources of comfort and relaxation. Because of this, John Hur and the team at Life Cocoon have stepped into the wellness space to connect their customers with adaptable, on-the-go aromatherapy products that balance timeless comfort with sustainable practices. Their Bliss Hoodie with wellness treated fabric is crafted with an infusion of proven CBD products, and its Aromatherapy Hood imbues its scent experience with an added spark of customization and anti-inflammatory comfort.

On top of offering a diverse suite of Aromapod scents, Life Cocoon also gives its wearers the option to select an untreated hoodie — allowing each customer to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy their way. This balance of coziness, customizability and environmentally friendly practices has been elemental to Life Cocoon’s innovative product line, as they have curated a plug-and-play spa experience that fits seamlessly into everyday living.

